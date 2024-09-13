Afrobeats Rising Star oSHAMO Uneils Highly Anticipated Debut EP ‘First of My Kind

After the massive viral success of his ‘Life of the Party’ single to start the year and the critical acclaim of his progressive ‘oSha-Piano’ track, which landed him a coveted Spotify RADAR cover, exciting UK-based afro beats rising star oSHAMO is making a powerful statement with his debut EP titled FIRST OF MY KIND. The highly anticipated project is the culmination of a journey that began when oShamo migrated from Nigeria to the UK in 2019, seeking to find his voice in a new world. He initially began sharing his songwriting and freestyles on TikTok, where he quickly found his tribe, amidst several viral moments. With a growing global fanbase, oShamo is ready to introduce the world to his unique sound—a rich blend of fuji, hip-hop, and amapiano, deeply rooted in his Nigerian heritage.

Arriving on the back of critical acclaim for oSHAMO from the likes of BBC 1Xtra, KISS Fresh, Earmilk, Clash Magazine, and Notion, the First of My Kind EP is a declaration of identity and a reflection of his life experiences. Growing up in the culturally vibrant city of Agege in Lagos, oShamo was immersed in the sounds of fuji and Islamic music, influences that are palpable throughout his EP. As he describes it, the EP is also a testament to his belief that music is a universal language that can bring people together in a world increasingly divided. Sonically, oshamo merges Indigenous African soundscapes with contemporary sensibilities, creating a sound that is distinctly his own. At the same time, themes of discovery, celebration, and love permeate the EP, offering listeners an authentic glimpse into his life and roots.

Led by its focus track ‘I Do’, a heartfelt track that explores the depths of love, combining its catchy rhythm with an emotional narrative that stays with you long after the song ends, oSHAMO’s First of My Kind is bookended by the innovative genre-bending ‘oSha-Piano’ with its purpose-themed lyrics and seminal soundscape, and the infectious viral track ‘Life of the Party’, which has been taking over party playlists all summer. Littered between these two songs are captivating tracks like the high-energy club anthem ‘Notorious’ with lyrics that speak to personal growth and ambition, and the autobiographical ‘Won Femo’ that brings us deeper into oShamo’s world, as well as the defiant ‘Alaska’, which sees oShamo standing up for Nigerian migrants in the UK against false narratives and damaging stereotypes.

With First of My Kind, oSHAMO solidifies his position as one of Afrobeats’ most promising new talents coming out of the UK and establishes himself as a truly unique voice in global music who is doing things sonically that nobody has done before. The EP is a bold introduction to an artist who is unafraid to blend his cultural heritage with modern sonic influences, creating music that is both innovative and resonant. First of My Kind offers an authentic picture of who oShamo is—an artist who bridges cultures, defies genres, and is unapologetically himself. As he continues to rise, oShamo’s debut project First of My Kind stands as a powerful testament to his artistry, ensuring that he is truly the first of his kind, ready to leave an indelible mark and make a lasting impact on the global music scene.

More About oSHAMO

With a musical style that has been influenced by Afrobeat and fuji pioneers like Fela Kuti and Ayinde Barrister, oSHAMO embodies the vibrant spirit of modern Afrobeat music. Born in Lagos and residing in London, oShamo’s musical journey began at the age of 14, inspired by the likes of Wizkid, Mr Eazi, and Burna Boy who have paved the way for afrobeat music on the world stage. His infectious melodies and captivating hooks have quickly caught the attention of listeners worldwide, propelling oShamo to over 10 million plays online and over 200,000 social media followers in less than two years.

Noteworthy for creating a multicultural musical tapestry that is resonating with listeners across the world, oSHAMO is pushing boundaries with his genre-defying sound, blending elements of Afrobeats, fuji, Afropop, and hip-hop music while infusing his tracks with a rich mix of languages, including Yoruba, English, and Arabic. As an artist who leads with innovation, authenticity, and cultural richness, oShamo has been captivating audiences with his distinctive sound and compelling storytelling and is fast-emerging as one of the most promising young new talents in Afrobeats in 2024.

‘FIRST OF MY KIND’ EP TRACKLIST

oSha-Piano Notorious I Do Won Femo Alaska Vanished Life of the Party

Connect With oSHAMO

