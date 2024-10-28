Connect with us

Chivas Regal at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024: A Blend of Luxury and Entertainment

Chivas Regal at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024: A Blend of Luxury and Entertainment

Chivas Regal’s presence at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024 delivered two days of unforgettable experiences, blending luxury with entertainment. Guests enjoyed signature cocktails crafted with Chivas XV and select options featuring Chivas 18, all while engaging in interactive trivia games that offered exclusive branded merchandise.

Consumers enjoyed a royal experience with the regal throne chair, which provided a stylish photo op, embodying the brand’s premium essence.

A major highlight of the second day was the exciting Bar Battle competition, where talented bartenders went head-to-head in a test of creativity and skill in making the signature Martini cocktail with Chivas 18.

Joshua Alabi emerged as the winner, taking home an NGN300,000 cash prize and sponsorship for the Level 1 Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) exam.

Chivas Regal’s activation during the two-day event celebrated Nigeria’s thriving cocktail culture and its connection to the ambitious, hustle-driven generation.

#ChivasRegalNG #LagosCocktailWeek #IriseWeRise 

