Connect with us

Beauty

Check Out These Grey Braids Inspo to Elevate and Add Edge to Your Braids

Beauty BN TV Style Sweet Spot

Adesua Etomi-Wellington 'Humbles' Pregnancy in Nigerian Brand, Rendoll — See the Lewk

Beauty Scoop

Michael Mazi-Michael Wins Mr. World Nigeria 2024 – See Full List of Winners

Beauty Style

Ayra Starr Served Chic and Sultry Lewks at Paris Fashion Week, Have a Look

Beauty Style

Cardi B Served Lewks and Hawt New Mum Bod at Paris Fashion Week

Beauty Style

Toke Makinwa Rocked a Two Toned Masterpiece by House of Dova for Her Second Look at BBNaija Season Finale

Beauty Inspired

Coréon Dú’s "African Beauty" Documentary to Premiere at BAFTA-Qualifying BUFF & AFRIFF

Beauty Style

Tolu Bally's Chic Birthday Look is a Minimalist’s Dream Come True!

Beauty Promotions

Beauty and Fragrance Connoisseur Muinat Kosoko Opens Mirrors Beauty Flagship Store in Lagos and Online Store

Beauty Style Sweet Spot

Cultural Chic: Chidimma Adetshina is a Beauty to Behold in White for Nigeria’s Independence

Beauty

Check Out These Grey Braids Inspo to Elevate and Add Edge to Your Braids

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Grey braids are no longer just a trend—they’re a statement with the perfect balance between minimalism and edgy. They offer an effortlessly chic way to elevate your hairstyle. From sleek waist-length box braids to voluminous, jumbo twists, grey tones blend sophistication with an edge that transcends age or season.

Whether styled up in a high ponytail or left cascading down your back, grey braids are versatile enough to take you from casual chic to high-fashion glamour with ease. Ready to switch it up? See these #BellaStylistas rocking grey braids in different styles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by StyleCupidHair (@style_cupid)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A I R 33 (@hair33_salon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lois Iliya (@_loisiliya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lush Hair Nigeria (@lushhairnigeria)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mynamezenda (@bankonzen)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NAOMI | BEAUTY CREATOR (@dk_erica)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bo Talley-Williams (@iammsbotalley)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mia Mia Hair Ltd ™️ (@miamiahair)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php