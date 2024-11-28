Ja Rule Shares Update on the School Project He’s Building in Ghana

Connect with us

American artist Ja Rule has shared an update on the school he is building in Ghana. He posted photos of the ongoing construction on Instagram, describing the progress as “looking beautiful” and expressing his excitement for when it’s finished. He also thanked Pencils of Promise for giving him the opportunity to contribute to a project that will help change lives.

In his post, Ja Rule wrote:

My school in Ghana is looking beautiful. Can’t wait until it’s finished… sending my love and a big thank you to Pencils of Promise for giving me the opportunity to help change lives.

The project began earlier this year in April when Ja Rule and his wife, Aisha Atkins, traveled to Ghana to begin construction on a classroom block at Nuaso Anglican Primary School. In partnership with the U.S.-based charity Pencils of Promise, the project involves the development of a six-unit classroom block.

This initiative is part of Ja Rule’s long-standing commitment to education. In 2002, he co-founded L.I.F.E. (Love Ignites Freedom & Education), a nonprofit focused on providing educational opportunities for young people. His dedication to education is also reflected in his completion of Harvard Business School’s online certification programme in Entrepreneurship Essentials.

See photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JaRule (@jarule)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JaRule (@jarule)

