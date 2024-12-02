Want to Travel Across Africa? These Four Countries Don’t Require a Visa

Imagine a world where you could travel across borders across Africa without worrying about visas. For many Africans, that dream feels far away, but it’s steadily becoming a reality. Currently, only four countries on the continent—Benin, Seychelles, Gambia, and Rwanda—welcome all Africans without requiring a visa. While this is a modest number, it represents an important step forward.

In recent years, incremental progress has been made. Benin and Gambia, for instance, have joined the ranks of countries simplifying travel for Africans. These efforts align with a broader vision of a united and connected Africa—a continent where trade, culture, and ideas flow freely alongside its people.

A recent report by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the African Union sheds light on visa openness across the continent. The Africa Visa Openness Index (AVOI) examines how easy it is for Africans to travel and how this affects regional integration, a key priority for the AfDB over the next decade.

The findings reveal a mixed picture:

Only 28% of travel between African countries is visa-free.

25% of travel is allowed through a visa-on-arrival system.

A significant 47% still requires a visa, either through an e-visa or by applying at an embassy.

However, there is progress. The number of African countries offering e-visas has grown significantly—from fewer than 10 to 26, providing more accessible travel options.

In addition to the four visa-free countries, 16 others rank highly on the AVOI. More than half of African travelers can either enter these nations visa-free or obtain a visa on arrival.

Cape Verde, for instance, allows visa-on-arrival access to travelers from 36 countries and grants visa-free entry to Africans from 17 nations. Similarly, Mauritius requires visas for citizens of only five countries while offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to travelers from 48 African countries.

The top 20 countries on the AVOI index include nations from West, East, and Southern Africa. Notably, Mauritania, from North Africa, stands out for offering visa-on-arrival access to most African nations.

Despite these advancements, significant barriers remain. Citizens from all African nations still require visas to enter at least 19 countries. For some, the restrictions are even more stringent:

Somali citizens need visas for 38 countries and enjoy visa-free access to only four.

Libyans, Sudanese, and Egyptians face similarly limited options, requiring visas for over 30 countries.

Ghanaians, despite West Africa’s relatively high openness, need visas to visit 19 countries.

These barriers are more than mere administrative hurdles; they hinder connection. Every visa requirement becomes a missed opportunity for trade, cultural exchange, and shared experiences. For a continent that celebrates its diversity, these obstacles feel counterproductive.

Hopefully, more countries will embrace visa-free policies, visas on arrival, and e-visas, paving the way for a more connected Africa. The efforts of countries like Benin, Gambia, Seychelles, and Rwanda show that change is possible and that the dream of a more accessible Africa is within reach.

Feature image by Gustavo Fring for Pexels