Love Brought Amarachi and Ken Together at the University

The universe always has a way of aligning our steps to be in the right place at the right time… especially when it comes to finding love. Ken was Amarachi’s senior in UniLag Law.

Even though he didn’t realise it the first time they met, destiny had something special in store for them. This first encounter left Amarachi with a lasting impression of Ken’s kind heart, so when they crossed paths again a few months later, she was certain it was fate. That moment became the spark that led to their beautiful love journey. Now, they’re set to spend forever together and are blessing us with their stunning pre-wedding photos. You’ll surely love every frame as you scroll.

How we met

By the bride, Amarachi:

Aside from knowing Ken as a senior in Unilag Law, I first met him on Friday, January 28, 2022, in front of the South Socials restaurant. I still vaguely remember his outfit from that day, and how attractive he was to me. But what struck me was his kindness and his immediate willingness to help me and my friends the moment he saw we were “stranded”. I followed him on Twitter the next day to say thank you, but he didn’t follow back and his DM was locked. After a week or so, I unfollowed. On May 12, 2022, I bumped into him at the Federal High Court. I remember contemplating hard whether I should say hi. I did eventually and I had to refer to the South incident for him to remember me.

July 8, 2022, officially marked the beginning of our friendship. My friend, Duro invited me to her brother’s party at Bature and Ken was coincidentally there. That day, I realised he was an amazing singer. He hijacked the live band at Bature and performed “Majesty” by Peruzzi. I could have sworn that it was the actual song playing but I saw him singing with the mic and I was amazed! We danced together that night and had a light conversation. I remember he saved my name on his phone as “Amarachi a BABE” that night, and he told me he wanted to see me again. After a couple of outings and hangouts in 2022, I had a very strong conviction that he was my person. I remember telling my friend Azuka, in 2022, that Ken was my husband. I don’t know what it was, but I knew I was in love with him and wanted to be with him. Years have passed, and now more than ever, I am so convinced that Nkem, as I fondly call him, is my person. In Nkem, I have found a confidant, a lover, and a best friend, and I cannot wait to do life forever with him.

How we met

By the groom, Ken:

It is often the case that we are unaware when life-changing events occur. This was the case that night walking into South and meeting Amarachi with her friends. We did not say anything to each other as I was occupied trying to ensure she and her friends were all okay. It would be a few months before we met again and this time, I made sure to speak to her, dance with her, and get her number. In the early period of becoming friends, she made a note of always asking ‘deep’ questions that often left me unsettled and worried as to why barely knowing me, she wanted to know me that deeply. I remember making a firm resolve never to let my guard down. But Amarachi is easy to love, for the first time I did not have to bother about being anything but myself and that was enough.

My guard soon dissolved, I found myself waking up early to pray with her before her Bar exams, pausing work to teach her corporate law, helping guide her for the job hunt, maybe this explains why she ended up joining the same law firm I worked in and we became colleagues. Amarachi is my biggest supporter; many do not know but my first ever viral singing video was Amarachi’s doing and she was also the one behind the camera. I made the decision to make this a forever thing earlier this year in May and flew in from Toronto a week before she was expecting me, surprised her with a proposal in front of our closest friends and family. I love the way Amma loves me, it gives me strength to go out there and be myself and conquer. I can not wait to be her husband.

