Chlöe Bailey Nails Boss Chic in Black Velvet at NAACP Nominations Reveal | See Photos

Chlöe Bailey brought her A-game to CBS Mornings as she joined Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, to announce the nominations for the 56th NAACP Image Awards. While the focus was on the honours, we can’t help but celebrate Chlöe’s gorgeous all-black look that truly captured the essence of boss chic.

The Grammy-nominated singer stepped out in a sleek velvet suit paired with a corset, accessorised with silver jewellery, and styled her hair in beautiful boho curls. The outfit was a perfect blend of elegance and edge—just right for such an important occasion.

During the announcement, Chlöe had a delightful surprise of her own when she learned that she had been nominated for Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for her track “Boy Bye.”

Speaking to Gayle King about the nomination, Chlöe shared, “It means everything to be nominated by the people who look like me, the people I’m inspired by.”

The NAACP Image Awards continue to celebrate the achievements of people of colour across various fields. This year’s nominations include remarkable talents like Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayo Edebiri, and Cynthia Erivo.

Watch Chlöe Bailey on CBS Mornings and see more photos below