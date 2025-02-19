Connect with us

Cynthia Erivo to Play Jesus in Hollywood Bowl's Production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

"No Limits": Netflix Promises a Year of Unforgettable Entertainment

What Happens When Yomi's Past Comes Knocking? Find Out in Episode 8 of "A Heart on the Line"

Adunni Ade, Shaffy Bello & Sam Dede Star in 'Red Line' – A Gripping Drama Tackling University Issues

Meet the Cast of Showmax's Exciting New Series Under the Influence

Check Out the Stylish Looks from the Premiere of "Something About The Briggs"

The "Children of Blood and Bone" Cast Announcement Has Everyone Talking

Get To Know the Stars Bringing Tomi Adeyemi's 'Children of Blood and Bone' to Life on the Big Screen

What Went Down at the Birthday Party? Find Out in Episode 5 of "A Heart on the Line"

Ayo Edebiri, Cynthia Erivo & More Nominated for the 31st SAG Awards 2024 | See Full List

She has taken on some big roles, but this might be her boldest yet.
Cynthia Erivo has taken on some big roles, but this might be her boldest yet. Fresh off playing Elphaba in “Wicked,” the Oscar-nominated actress is stepping into the role of Jesus in the Hollywood Bowl’s upcoming production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” The show will run for three days, from Friday, 1 August to Sunday, 3 August 2025 at the famed Los Angeles amphitheater.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is a timeless work that explores the biblical portrayal of the events that led to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, Jesus’ disciples, his followers, and the Roman Empire.

First released as a concept album, the musical became a success before making its Broadway debut in 1971. Now returning to its rock roots at the Hollywood Bowl, this production features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo directs and choreographs, with fellow Tony winner Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor. The show is cast by The Telsey Office and produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt.

Songs that are featured in the musical include “Superstar,” “Gethsemane,” and “I Don’t Know How to Love Him.

 

