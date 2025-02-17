Connect with us

Osas Ighodaro Brought the Sass & Glitz in This Red-Hot Look for NBA All-Star Weekend Day 2

Osas Ighodaro wowed in a bold red two-piece outfit at the NBA Africa Luncheon during All-Star Weekend, bringing the perfect mix of sass, glitz, and style.
The NBA All-Star Weekend might have brought all the amazing highlights of the game, it also brought the fashion, the style and the sass. For the day 2 of the weekend at the NBA Africa Luncheon, Osas Ighodaro, was a beautiful sight in a striking hot red wearing a striking two-piece ensemble.

The outfit features an off-shoulder top with a sweetheart neckline that accentuates her figure, paired with matching high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. Osas completed her look with a chic, small clutch and styled her hair in voluminous waves. 

This year, eight talented young Africans, including Nigeria’s David Ugonna Ike, Ikenna Alozie, and Theophilus Edema, took to the global stage at the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp in San Francisco, held alongside the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Osas was undeniably one of the African celebrities who brought an extra level of glitz and glamour to the weekend. On Day 1, she stepped out in an elegant all-white look, and by Day 2, she was commanding attention in bold red. We’re excited to see what other outfits she rocked for the rest of the weekend.

Take a look at her Day 2 photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

