Ololade Ayelabola Sets Guinness World Record for Longest Distance Walked by a Model

Ololade Ayelabola, has officially set a Guinness World Record for the longest distance walked on a catwalk by a model. In October 2024, Ololade walked an impressive 125.11 km (77.74 miles) over four days at the University of Lagos Indoor Sports Centre, a record now officially verified by Guinness World Records.

Her feat, which involved completing 2,058 laps at the sports centre, surpassed the 120 km she initially set out to walk, showcasing her determination and focus in pushing beyond her target.

For Ololade, the walk was about more than just breaking a record. After facing rejection from fashion shows due to her height, she wanted to challenge the standards that often limit models in the fashion industry. “I’m not walking for myself alone,” she said, “I’m walking for the many models who have been limited by stereotypes and standards set by rigid systems. I’m also walking to showcase the creativity of the Nigerian fashion industry.”

Throughout the walk, she modelled outfits by various Nigerian designers, ranging from casual wear to traditional attire.

