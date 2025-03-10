Connect with us

News

Ololade Ayelabola Sets Guinness World Record for Longest Distance Walked by a Model

Events News Promotions

Tiger Beer Unleashes Bold Creativity at Design Week Lagos 2025

Events Inspired News Promotions

Women Leading Change: Oprah and Prada Uzodimma Promote Disability Inclusion with The Ability Life Initiative

Events News Promotions

G. Elias Marks IWD 2025 with CSR Initiative Supporting Survivors of Gender-Based Violence

News Sports

Super Falcons Maintain No.1 Spot in Africa & 36th in FIFA Rankings

Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Bold, Fearless, and Unstoppable: Women’s Stories Streaming on Showmax

Events News Promotions

Johnnie Walker and Trace Unite for a Music Experience that Celebrates African Creativity

Features News

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Sexual Harassment Allegations & a Controversial Suspension

Events News Promotions

The RSVP Art Exhibition & Pop-Up: A Celebration of Nigerian Creativity and Innovation

News Scoop

Nigeria’s Senate Suspends Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for Six Months

News

Ololade Ayelabola Sets Guinness World Record for Longest Distance Walked by a Model

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ololade Ayelabola, has officially set a Guinness World Record for the longest distance walked on a catwalk by a model. In October 2024, Ololade walked an impressive 125.11 km (77.74 miles) over four days at the University of Lagos Indoor Sports Centre, a record now officially verified by Guinness World Records.

Her feat, which involved completing 2,058 laps at the sports centre, surpassed the 120 km she initially set out to walk, showcasing her determination and focus in pushing beyond her target.

For Ololade, the walk was about more than just breaking a record. After facing rejection from fashion shows due to her height, she wanted to challenge the standards that often limit models in the fashion industry. “I’m not walking for myself alone,” she said, “I’m walking for the many models who have been limited by stereotypes and standards set by rigid systems. I’m also walking to showcase the creativity of the Nigerian fashion industry.”

Throughout the walk, she modelled outfits by various Nigerian designers, ranging from casual wear to traditional attire.

Take a look at the highlights from her walk.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayelabola Ololade (@thelade_wonder)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayelabola Ololade (@thelade_wonder)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayelabola Ololade (@thelade_wonder)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayelabola Ololade (@thelade_wonder)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayelabola Ololade (@thelade_wonder)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php