Manny Met Annie on Her Birthday and It Was Love at First Sight!

Sometimes in life, those little promptings or nudges to take certain decisions often lead us to something magical. Manny experienced this moment when he decided to stop by Annie’s birthday party a few years ago.

He had no idea that a simple decision would lead him to the lady who would capture his heart in an instant. From the very first glance, it was love at first sight, and their connection was so undeniable. Now, as Annie and Manny prepare to embark on their forever journey, their pre-wedding shoot is a stunning reflection of their love—a story of serendipity, timing, and the beautiful magic that happens when we take a chance on the unexpected.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Manny:

On a special day, our paths crossed serendipitously. Annie was celebrating her birthday with a friend, who happened to know me. Initially, I had no plans to attend as COVID only started to calm down. However, I decided at the last moment to stop by and wish my friend a happy birthday. Little did I know, this spontaneous decision would lead me to meet the love of my life for the very first time. It was truly love at first sight.

Credits

Bride @ellieannie

Groom @manny_igbru

Photography @mr_izzie_photography

Makeup @karex_signature