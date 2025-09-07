Connect with us

Family Goals! Temi, Nana & Femi Otedola Are Picture Perfect in This Stunning Wedding Portrait

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi Said "I Do" Three Times Across Three Countries – See All the Details!

Efe Irele’s Birthday Shoot Is a Pastel Wonderland

Julia Mbongo's Raffia Wedding Dress & Cloak Is a Love Letter to Her African Heritage

Wizkid and Jada P Make Love Look This Chic

Burna Boy’s Parents’ 35-Year Marriage Is Giving Forever Goals!

Toke Makinwa Just Became a Mum! Meet Baby Yakira Eliana

Grey Never Looked So Good! Prudent Gabriel Peterson & Peterson Okopi’s Maternity Chic

Prudent Gabriel Peterson & Peterson Okopi Just Announced They’re Expecting a Baby!

He’s Here! Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Welcome Baby Boy Prince Rakeem Mkambala

This family portrait of Temi Otedola with her parents, Femi and Nana, is proof that wedding style is a family affair.
30 minutes ago

Don’t you just love a cute family photo? We’re absolutely smitten with how the gorgeous photos from Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi‘s three-part, three-country wedding celebration keep rolling in, and this latest gem featuring the bride with her parents, Femi and Nana Otedola, has us completely charmed.

Temi looks absolutely stunning in her figure-hugging white creation that flows into the most gorgeous pleated mermaid hem we’ve seen in ages. Her white head wrap is styled to perfection, creating such an elegant silhouette alongside her statement silver necklace that adds just the right touch of glamour against the clean lines of her outfit.

Mummy Nana is serving serious style goals in her rich brown textured iro and buba with the most beautiful geometric patterns throughout. Those coral beads are such a lovely pop of colour alongside her matching gele, creating a wonderfully coordinated look from head to toe in those chic black platform shoes.

Daddy Femi looks absolutely dapper in his traditional white flowing agbada and matching brown cap. The timeless elegance of his styling is classic and refined, perfectly fitting for such a momentous family occasion.

The three of them together in this beautifully lit space create such a heartwarming picture of family celebration. You can practically feel the joy and pride radiating from this photograph.

See more family photos below

 

