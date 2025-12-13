Connect with us

Access Bank DettyFusion to Elevate Fan Experience at 2025 Plutomania Live in Concert

Avatar photo

Published

31 minutes ago

 on

 

Access Bank Detty Fusion has announced its support for the 2025 edition of the Plutomania Live in Concert. 

Scheduled to hold on 20th December 2025 at the iconic Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, the concert will bring together premium entertainment that resonates with the vibrant spirit of an unforgettable holiday experience.

The one-day concert will feature a star-studded lineup that includes; Shallipopi, Famous Pluto among others. Fans are expected to have a night of immersive experience with a high-energy performance designed to delight music lovers. 

As a trusted hub for premium entertainment and lifestyle experiences, Access Bank DettyFusion brings its signature flair, seamless access, and amplified visibility to Plutomania Live in Concert, ensuring fans enjoy a smooth, high-energy, and unforgettable night. With DettyFusion’s cutting-edge digital integration, attendees will enjoy seamless ticketing, exclusive experiences, curated side attractions, enhanced security and bespoke brand interactions that transform the night into much more than a concert,  it becomes a full-sensory celebration.

The Concert has partnered with the Access Bank DettyFusion initiative and through this partnership, attendees can expect an enhanced festival experience infused with unique DettyFusion elements—bringing added convenience, engagement, and excitement to the 2025 edition.

Click here: DettyFusion initiative for details and updates about the concert. 

