Connect with us

Events Promotions

Inside the Chivas VIP Box: Chivas Regal Hosts M.I Abaga, Do2dtun, Efa Iwara & Excel Joab at the Emirates Stadium

Events News Promotions

Africa Creative Market 2025: A Four-Day Showcase of Innovation, Collaboration, and Global Bridges

Events Promotions

Davido, Sanwo-Olu & Others to Be Honoured as MIPAD Hosts 2025 Awards in Lagos

Events Promotions

Access Bank DettyFusion to Elevate Fan Experience at 2025 Plutomania Live in Concert

Events Music Promotions

Culture Influencer Ebunoluwa Dosumu Set To Unveil Nigeria’s First Ever 30 Foot Christmas Tree Made With Nigerian Fabrics

Events

Party with Olori-Ebi 2025: The Night Tomike Adeoye Turned Community Into Culture

Events Promotions

Lagos Comes Alive At The LG Festival Of Colours: A Celebration Of Innovation, Style And Smart Living

Events Promotions

Johnvents Group Marks Strong Global Expansion as Ondo Government Reaffirms Support at 2025 End-of-Year Celebration

Events Scoop

Arewa Festival 2025: Reviving Northern Nigeria’s Legacy, Creativity & Innovation

Events Promotions

Jeriq the Hussla, Odumodu Blvck, Duncan Mighty, and DJ Neptune set to ignite Life Lager’s 5-City Tour

Events

Inside the Chivas VIP Box: Chivas Regal Hosts M.I Abaga, Do2dtun, Efa Iwara & Excel Joab at the Emirates Stadium

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Chivas Regal brought together its Nigerian ambassadors, M.I. Abaga, Do2dtun, Efa Iwara, and Excel Joab for an exclusive experience at the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal Football Club. The three-day visit reinforces the brand’s commitment to celebrating ambition, culture, and collective success through its “I Rise, We Rise” ethos.

The ambassadors were taken through a private stadium tour that showcased the history and legacy of Arsenal. They walked through the players’ tunnel, visited the trophy room, stood pitchside, and explored the stands that have witnessed some of football’s most iconic moments. These touchpoints provided the perfect setting that highlighted the emotions and culture surrounding football fandom.

Inside the Chivas VIP Box, the ambassadors engaged in moments and conversations that explored teamwork, ambition, shared celebration, and the journey of success. These discussions formed part of Chivas’ ongoing cultural storytelling, demonstrating how football and whisky culture share similar values.

Matchday on Sunday was the defining moment of the trip. Watching Arsenal defeat Crystal Palace 1–0 from the Chivas Box brought excitement and unity as the ambassadors witnessed the live passion that makes football such a powerful global language.

The stadium’s atmosphere offered an unforgettable experience that connected energy, emotion, and community.

During halftime, the ambassadors met Arsenal legend Ian Wright. His presence added depth to the moment and highlighted how football heritage continues to influence and inspire fans across different backgrounds.

The Chivas x Emirates experience demonstrated the brand’s dedication to celebrating culture and community through refined and meaningful shared experiences. For Chivas, the weekend showed that football is more than a match. It reflects the passion, drive, and sense of togetherness that define the brand’s core values.

Drink Responsibly. 18+.
#ChivasxArsenal #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise #ChivasRegal

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Imperial Black Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and GH Mumm Champagne.

About the Chivas Regal

Founded in 1786 and produced at the historic Strathisla Distillery in Speyside, the oldest working distillery in the Scottish Highlands, Chivas Regal embodies over two centuries of Scotch whisky craftsmanship. As a leading name in blended Scotch, Chivas is renowned for its signature smoothness, achieved through expert blending of high-quality single malt and grain whiskies sourced from across Scotland. Each expression in the Chivas range is a testament to the skill of our master blenders, combining rich Speyside character with exceptional depth and balance.

At the heart of Chivas is a simple but powerful belief: success isn’t a personal journey, but it’s a shared celebration. That’s the spirit of the brand’s campaign, “I Rise, We Rise. Today’s achievers don’t just rise alone; they bring others up with them. Because when one of us rises, we all rise.

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise.

Sponsored Content

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php