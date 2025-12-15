Inside the Chivas VIP Box: Chivas Regal Hosts M.I Abaga, Do2dtun, Efa Iwara & Excel Joab at the Emirates Stadium

Chivas Regal brought together its Nigerian ambassadors, M.I. Abaga, Do2dtun, Efa Iwara, and Excel Joab for an exclusive experience at the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal Football Club. The three-day visit reinforces the brand’s commitment to celebrating ambition, culture, and collective success through its “I Rise, We Rise” ethos.

The ambassadors were taken through a private stadium tour that showcased the history and legacy of Arsenal. They walked through the players’ tunnel, visited the trophy room, stood pitchside, and explored the stands that have witnessed some of football’s most iconic moments. These touchpoints provided the perfect setting that highlighted the emotions and culture surrounding football fandom.

Inside the Chivas VIP Box, the ambassadors engaged in moments and conversations that explored teamwork, ambition, shared celebration, and the journey of success. These discussions formed part of Chivas’ ongoing cultural storytelling, demonstrating how football and whisky culture share similar values.

Matchday on Sunday was the defining moment of the trip. Watching Arsenal defeat Crystal Palace 1–0 from the Chivas Box brought excitement and unity as the ambassadors witnessed the live passion that makes football such a powerful global language.

The stadium’s atmosphere offered an unforgettable experience that connected energy, emotion, and community.

During halftime, the ambassadors met Arsenal legend Ian Wright. His presence added depth to the moment and highlighted how football heritage continues to influence and inspire fans across different backgrounds.

The Chivas x Emirates experience demonstrated the brand’s dedication to celebrating culture and community through refined and meaningful shared experiences. For Chivas, the weekend showed that football is more than a match. It reflects the passion, drive, and sense of togetherness that define the brand’s core values.

Drink Responsibly. 18+.

#ChivasxArsenal #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise #ChivasRegal

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Imperial Black Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and GH Mumm Champagne.

About the Chivas Regal

Founded in 1786 and produced at the historic Strathisla Distillery in Speyside, the oldest working distillery in the Scottish Highlands, Chivas Regal embodies over two centuries of Scotch whisky craftsmanship. As a leading name in blended Scotch, Chivas is renowned for its signature smoothness, achieved through expert blending of high-quality single malt and grain whiskies sourced from across Scotland. Each expression in the Chivas range is a testament to the skill of our master blenders, combining rich Speyside character with exceptional depth and balance.

At the heart of Chivas is a simple but powerful belief: success isn’t a personal journey, but it’s a shared celebration. That’s the spirit of the brand’s campaign, “I Rise, We Rise. Today’s achievers don’t just rise alone; they bring others up with them. Because when one of us rises, we all rise.

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise.

Sponsored Content