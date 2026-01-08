Chimezie Imo Marks His Birthday With a Nostalgic ’90s-Style Nigerian Photoshoot

Connect with us

From jollof rice to soft drinks in glass bottles and Cabin biscuits, Chimezie Imo's birthday photoshoot takes a fun trip back to '90s Nigerian celebrations.
Do you remember how birthdays used to be celebrated back then? Gen Z, you might want to sit this one out — no amount of memory-jogging will help here because you simply weren’t around. No shade at all. Millennials, though, will know exactly what this is about.

Chimezie Imo recently turned a year older and, for his birthday photoshoot, took a nostalgic step back into the early ’90s. Not the version we recreate on mood boards, but the real thing — the birthdays that lived in family albums and were held together by food, colour and simple joy.

Behind him hangs a bright “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” banner, with blue, magenta and yellow pennant flags stretched across a warm beige backdrop. In front, a table covered with a white cloth carries a generous tray of jollof rice, topped with fried fish, beef and chicken, a proper Nigerian birthday spread, taking the place of a cake. Nearby are glass bottles of Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, alongside packets of Cabin biscuits. If this doesn’t spark recognition, you’re probably not a millennial.

Chimezie looks the part in a cream blazer worn open over a white dress shirt, a black necktie resting loosely at the collar, paired with black trousers. And then there’s the smile — wide, easy and unmistakably birthday-coded.

It’s familiar in the best way. The kind of celebration many of us grew up with, remembered through shared meals, bright banners and photos that still live somewhere at home.

See more photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chimezie Imo (@chimezie_imo)

