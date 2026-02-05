Fathia Williams Celebrates Her Birthday With Aso-Oke, Denim and a New Chapter

Fathia Williams didn’t pick just one vibe for her birthday — and honestly, why should she?

To mark the day, the actress shared two looks that feel like different sides of the same celebration. First up is emerald green aso-oke, styled with an off-shoulder beaded top, soft puff sleeves and a fitted waist that flows into a sequin-detailed skirt. She finishes the look with a matching gele and a bold diamond necklace, keeping things polished and grounded.

Then she flips the script. Enter denim. A crystal-covered jacket with ruched sleeves paired with a matching mini skirt turns a casual fabric into something made for the spotlight. Add statement jewellery and big curls, and the look lands exactly where it needs to.

Alongside the photos, Fathia shares a caption filled with gratitude, faith and excitement for what’s ahead. She writes about new beginnings and embracing another year with openness and hope.

