S.H.E. Project 2026: HERfluence Changing The Narrative

The S.H.E Project (Strength, Hope, and Empowerment) is an impactful initiative organized by the Social Sciences Students’ Association (SOSSA), Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos. The project is dedicated to empowering young women through education, mentorship, and community engagement, with a focus on fostering leadership, personal development, and meaningful social impact. The inaugural edition of the S.H.E Project comprised two major components: the S.H.E Conference and the S.H.E Outreach, both designed to inspire, equip and empower women and girls across different stages of life.



The S.H.E Conference

The S.H.E Conference took place on Thursday, February 5th, 2026, at the Faculty of Environmental Sciences Auditorium, University of Lagos. The event recorded an impressive total of 859 registrations with 520 attendees, bringing together young women, young men, students, professionals, and community members who were eager to engage in meaningful conversations about empowerment, leadership, and personal growth.

The conference was expertly hosted by Akomolafe Deborah and Banjo Kayode Michael, whose engaging presence and professionalism set the tone for a memorable event.

The program began with an opening address by Morenikeji Omaiboje, whose inspiring words set the stage for the day’s transformative discussions. This was followed by the keynote address delivered by Funto Ibuoye, whose powerful message resonated deeply with attendees and established the foundation for meaningful dialogue on women’s empowerment and leadership.

The conference featured an inspiring lineup of speakers across three distinct panels. The Older Generation Panel, moderated by Pereira Adaun, included Funto Ibuoye, who delivered the keynote address, alongside Osarume Akenzuwa, and Dr. Gbenusola Akinwale. These distinguished speakers shared their wealth of experience, wisdom, and insights on navigating challenges, building successful careers and making a lasting impact in their respective fields. The Younger Generation Panel, moderated by Wuraola Oyebola, featured Amanda Dara, Kaosarat Aduagba, Oyindamola Fadare (Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos State 2025), and Moyosola Olowokure, who provided fresh perspectives on balancing ambition with purpose and thriving in today’s dynamic world. The Student panel, comprising Moyosore Abisuga (36th LASU Vice President), Idarabasi Oludemi (First Faculty President of the Faculty of Architecture, UNILAG), and John Unachukwu (President of the Nigerian Economics Students’ Association—NESA, UNILAG Chapter), offered relatable experiences and practical advice for young women navigating academic and personal development.

Beyond the panel discussions, the conference also featured specialized sessions led by industry experts and organizations committed to women’s empowerment. Debbo Africa lead a comprehensive health and wellness session facilitated by Dr. Sharon Akinola, which included free HIV testing services and discounted health packages offered at 10,000 naira, making quality healthcare accessible to participants. Face of Liberty International delivered a powerful session by Leonard A. Ogunweide on empowerment and leadership development, inspiring attendees to step into their full potential.

The success of the S.H.E. Conference would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors and partners. W Community, Access Bank served as our Headline Sponsor, demonstrating their commitment to women’s empowerment through both financial support and active participation.

We are deeply grateful to BellaNaija for their invaluable media partnership, The Press Club UNILAG for exceptional media coverage and CWAY, Iya Moria Canteen, Cadbury, and Keystone Bank for their contributions that enhanced the overall experience of our attendees. The student brand sponsors—Boyin Scents, Girls You’ve Got It (GYGI Africa), Wekoya, Tosar Treats, 19th_stitches, and Adedot also played a vital role in supporting the conference and demonstrating the power of youth entrepreneurship and collaboration.





The S.H.E Outreach

The S.H.E. Outreach Program took place on Friday, February 7th, 2026, at both the Correctional Center for Girls and Special Correctional Center for Girls, Idi Araba, Lagos. This component of the project extended the spirit of empowerment beyond the university campus to reach young girls who are often marginalized. A total of 105 girls were impacted through this outreach, receiving not only material support but also encouragement, hope, and the assurance that their lives have value and potential.

The outreach featured inspiring speakers who shared messages of resilience, hope, and empowerment with the girls. Karina Ololo, CEO of Pull Her Network, delivered a motivational talk that resonated deeply with the young participants, while Esther Olalere from Pad Bank and Nancy Duffour from Needy Relief Africa spoke directly to the girls’ experiences and encouraged them to pursue their dreams despite their current circumstances. These sessions created a safe space for the girls to engage, ask questions, and envision a brighter future for themselves.

The outreach was made possible through the generous support of our sponsors and partners. Pad Bank provided essential sanitary pads to the girls, addressing a critical need and promoting menstrual dignity and health. Needy Relief Africa donated books, toiletries, and educational materials, opening pathways to learning and self-improvement for the girls. Stand to End Rape (STER) and Wetech served as media partners, helping to amplify the message and importance of this outreach. We are also profoundly grateful for the monetary donations to the S.H.E. Fund that provided food and toiletry items that were distributed to the girls, bringing comfort and meeting their basic needs in tangible ways.

Acknowledgement

We extend our deepest appreciation to everyone who made the inaugural edition of the S.H.E. Project a resounding success. Our gratitude also goes to the Faculty of Social Sciences Management in its entirety—the Dean, Sub-Dean/Staff Advisor, and every member of the board. Also, we acknowledge the SOSSA Executive Team—The Imperium. We are grateful to all our sponsors, partners, speakers, dedicated volunteers, and individuals who contributed donations to support the girls at the Correctional Centers for Girls, Idi Araba. Your selfless efforts and belief in our vision made it possible to impact hundreds of lives and create lasting change.

We give special recognition to the exceptional S.H.E. Project Team whose dedication, hard work, and commitment brought this vision to life. Aboyeji Favour Abimbola, Pioneer and the First Female (58th) President of the Faculty of Social Sciences provided visionary leadership that set the foundation for this transformative initiative. Adetona Adeboyin Oreoluwa served as Project Manager, steering the entire project with excellence and ensuring seamless execution across all components.

The Conference team, led by Kola-Kareem Abiola as Head of Conference, delivered an outstanding event that impacted 500+ participants. The Outreach component, under the leadership of Egbedun Esther Oluwasolape as Outreach Head and Oyeniran Oyepeju Semilore as Outreach Co-Head, touched the lives of 105 girls at the Correctional Center with compassion and purpose.

The administrative backbone was strengthened by Elufidipe Ayomide Wuraola as General Secretary and Adebiyi Nofisat Omotayo as Assistant General Secretary, who ensured smooth operations throughout the project. The Sponsorship and Finance team, led by Adeyemi Enitan Olatokunbo as Head of Sponsorship and Finance and Lawal Kafayat Oluwatosin as Co-Head, secured the partnerships and resources that made this project possible. Chiamaka Immaculata Chima as Head of Speakers Team and Oginni Precious Tolulope as Co-Head expertly curated and coordinated our impressive lineup of speakers. Adegbamigbe Mercy Adefisayo as Head of the Welfare Team and Okafor Mmesomachukwu as Co-Head ensured the comfort and well-being of all participants throughout the events.



Awodiji Oluwadamilola Ayomide, as Head of Logistics, managed the complex operational details that brought everything together. The Events team, led by Nwosah Angel as Head of Events and Oghenetejiro Atagana as Co-Head, created memorable experiences at both the conference and outreach. Mohamed Adijat Idey as Head of Protocol and Jadesimi Halimat as Co-Head ensured professionalism and order throughout all proceedings.

Finally, Akinyemi Maryam Temitope as Head of Publicity and Akeju Peace as Co-Head amplified our message and ensured maximum visibility for the project.

To every member of the S.H.E. Project Team, your tireless efforts, creativity, and passion for empowering women made this dream a reality. Your collaboration exemplifies the true spirit of HERfluence and changing the narrative.

The S.H.E Project has proven that when we come together with a shared vision of empowerment, we can create meaningful impact that transforms lives.

Looking forward to future editions of the S.H.E. Project and to continue our mission of empowering the next generation of women leaders.

For more updates and highlights from the S.H.E Project, follow on Instagram:

Social Science Students’ Association (SOSSA),

Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos.





BellaNaija is a Media Partner for S.H.E Conference