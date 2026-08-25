FOLA, Davido, Wizkid, Omah Lay Lead 2026 Headies Nominations. See The Full List!

The 18th Headies Awards will be held in Canada on October 23, 2026, and the organisers have announced the nominees for this year’s ceremony. As expected, some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars and emerging acts feature across the various categories, with several artists earning multiple nominations for their work over the past year.

These are the nominees for the 2026 Headies Awards:

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Fido

FOLA

Llona

Mavo

Shoday

Song of the Year

Arike — Kunmie

Hey Jago — Poco Lee, Shoday & Rahman Jago

Hot Body — Ayra Starr

Joy Is Coming — Fido

MMS — Asake & Wizkid

With You — Davido & Omah Lay

Best Female Artiste

Ayra Starr

Qing Madi

Sewa

Tems

Teni

Tiwa Savage

Best Male Artiste

Adekunle Gold

Asake

FOLA

Mavo

Rema

Wizkid

Burna Boy

Afrobeats Album of the Year

5ive — Davido

Captain — BNXN

Clarity of Mind — Omah Lay

Fuji — Adekunle Gold

Morayo — Wizkid

No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy

Album of the Year

Morayo – Wizkid

Clarity of Mind – Omah Lay

Catharsis – FOLA

This One is Personal – Tiwa Savage

G.O.A.T – Erigga

No Sign of Weakness – Burna Boy

The Machine is Coming – Odumodublvck

Best Performer (Live)

Adekunle Gold — Live at the National Theatre, Lagos

Asake — Red Bull Symphonic

Ayra Starr — Global Citizen Festival 2025

Johnny Drille — Johnny’s Room Live 6

Ruger — Live at Indigo @ The O2, London (2025)

Digital Artiste of the Year

Asake

Ayra Starr

BNXN

Chella

FOLA

Mavo

Seyi Vibez

Wizkid

Best Rap Album

GOAT – Erigga

No Excuses – Blaqbonez

King – Jeriq

GE3 (The Beginning) – A-Q

The Machine is Coming – Odumodublvck

Black Sheepizen – Tuff King

Rookie of The Year

Danpapa GTA

Firstklaz

Amma

No11

Kidd Carder

Priesst

OG Abbah

Best Recording of the Year

Arike — Kunmie

How Do You? — Amaeya

Baby (Is It a Crime) — Rema

Coping Mechanism — Omah Lay & Elmah

With You — Davido & Omah Lay

You — FOLA

Best Original Song For Visual Media

All My Love — Osas Okonyon & Abbey Wonder, from Evi

Behind the Scenes — Funke Akindele & Tolu Obanro, from Behind the Scenes

Save Me — Oscar Heman-Ackah & 2Baba, from To Kill a Monkey

Only in Lagos — WurlD & Liya, from Christmas in Lagos

Songwriter of the Year

Adekunle Gold — Many People

Victony — Cough Syrup with BNXN

Wizard Chan — Time Traveller

FOLA — Who Does That?

Kunmie – Arike

Amaeya — How Do You?

Best R&B Single

6:35 — Layefa

How Do You? — Amaeya

I Love You — Amma

What You Need — Tems

Winter & Summer — Magixx

You4Me — Tiwa Savage

Best Rap Single

2:02 PM in London — Odumodublvck

ACL — Blaqbonez

Man2Man — Dremo

Moshood — PDSTRN

Nkemakonam — Tuff King

Wuse Tu — Zaylevelten, Mavo

John Wick — Zhus Jdo

Best Alternative Song

CYK Baddie — Luwa.mp4 ft Jeleel!

Lagos Lovin — Sewa

Oliver — Wizard Chan

Omo to Sexy — BLNDE

Prada Baby — Wavestar

Sweet Danger — Obongjayar

Summer Adina — Chief Priest ft BoyPee & Zoro Swagbag

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Layefa — 6:35

Amaeya — How Do You?

Sewa — Lagos Lovin

Qing Madi — Scum Bag

Liya — Skin to Skin

Tiwa Savage — You4Me

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Adekunle Gold — I’m Not Done

Flavour — Orente

Magixx — Winter and Summer

Odeal — Patience

Syemca — Love Egbugomo

Tay Iwar — Bad Belle

Best R&B Album

Before We Became Strangers — Kunmie

Catharsis — FOLA

I Am the Blueprint — Qing Madi

Love Is a Kingdom — Tems

Reflection Station — Tay Iwar

This One Is Personal — Tiwa Savage

Best Alternative Album

Afrika Magik — SDC

Detox — Sewa

Duplicity — BOJ

Healers Chapel — Wizard Chan

Olorin Pack — Scottyolorin

Then 1t Got Crazy — Zaylevelten

Producer of the Year

Magicsticks

P.Priime

Ragee

Sarz

Tempoe

Music Video of the Year

Director Pink, for 10 Kilo by Davido

Dammy Twitch, for With You by Davido

TG Omori, for Afroculture by Flavour ft Baaba Maal

Jyde Ajala, for Olamide and Wizkid’s Kai!

DK, for Bundle by Bundle by Burna Boy

Best Collaboration

CKay ft Mavo — Body (Danz)

Mavo ft Wavestar — Escaladizzy

Poco Lee, Shoday & Rahman Jago — Hey Jago

FOLA ft Kizz Daniel — Lost

Odumodublvck ft Victony — Pity This Boy

Davido ft Omah Lay — With You

Mr Eazi and King Promise — See What We’ve Done

Chief Priest ft Spyki — Finally

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Famous Pluto — Na Scra

Kashcoming — All My Money

Poco Lee — Hey Jago ft Shoday and Rahman Jago

Seyi Vibez — Shaolin

Shallipopi — Laho

Tuff King — Nkemakonam

Rybeena — Gaddem ft Shoday

Afrobeats Single of the Year

Fun — Rema

Jogodo — Asake & Wizkid

Laho — Shallipopi

With You — Davido & Omah Lay

You — FOLA

Bundle by Bundle — Burna Boy

Lyricist on the Roll

Blaqbonez — ACL

Dremo — Man2Man

Modenine — If You Like Gym with Odumodublvck

PDSTRN — Moshood

Ycee — Man2Man (Ycee Remix) with Dremo

Best Inspirational Single

Amioluwa — Sunmisola Agbebi ft Yinka Okeleye

Favour — Lawrence Oyor

Idinma (You Are Good) — Sinach

Korin Iyin (I Will Praise You) — EmmaOMG

No Turning Back 2 — Gaise Baba ft Lawrence Oyor

We Move — Mercy Chinwo

Headies Viewers’ Choice

Ayra Starr — Hot Body

Davido — With You ft Omah Lay

Rema — Baby (Is It a Crime)

FOLA — You

Wizkid — Jogodo with Asake

Kunmie — Arike

Mavo —Escaladizzy ft Wavestar

Best West African Artiste (Non-Nigerian)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Himra (Côte d’Ivoire)

KiDi (Ghana)

King Promise (Ghana)

Moliy (Ghana)

Wally B. Seck (Senegal)

Stonebwoy (Ghana)

Best East African Artiste

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Bien (Kenya)

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

Joshua Baraka (Uganda)

Best North African Artiste

Balti (Tunisia)

Dystinct (Morocco)

Marwan Moussa (Egypt)

Soolking (Algeria)

Tul8te (Egypt)

Best Central African Artiste

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

Ferré Gola (DR Congo)

Héritier Watanabe (DR Congo)

Hiro (DR Congo)

Innoss’B (DR Congo)

Locko (Cameroon)

BEST AFRICAN DIASPORA-CANADIAN ARTISTE

Debby Friday — Lipsync

Tôme — CC ft Alpha P

Bolu Ajibade — Diana with Friyie

Nonso Amadi — Dive In

Rooky Kamiz — Deeper

Tobi — Out the Mud

International Artiste of the Year

Ciara

Dave

Gunna

Jazmine Sullivan

Shenseea

Read more on the 2026 Headies Awards here.