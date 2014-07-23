BellaNaija

Jill Scott, Tika Sumpter, Chadwick Boseman, Mick Jagger at NY Premiere of James Brown Biopic “Get On Up”

23.07.2014 at By 9 Comments

Get On Up Premiere - BN July 2014 - BN Events - BellaNaija,com 01

Say it loud – “I’m black and I’m proud”.

That is probably one of late James Brown‘s most famous quotes ever. A movie titled Get On Up about his life has been released.

The movie stars Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Chadwick Boseman, Tika Sumpter, Nelsan Ellis, Craig Robinson and Lennie James.

On Monday 21st July, the cast of the production as well as a few guests including Mick Jagger, Martha Stewart, Al Sharpton, and Luke James were spotted at the New York Premiere held at The Apollo Theater.

Check out photos!

Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman

Jill Scott

Jill Scott

Craig Robinson

Craig Robinson

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger

Luke James

Luke James

DJ Kiss

DJ Kiss

Al Sharpton

Al Sharpton

Nelsan Ellis

Nelsan Ellis

Tomi Rae Brown

Tomi Rae Brown

James Brown II, Tomi Rae Brown

James Brown II, Tomi Rae Brown

Aakomon Jones

Aakomon Jones

Tate Taylor

Tate Taylor

Keith Robinson

Keith Robinson

Stacey Scowley

Stacey Scowley

Legendary Damon

Legendary Damon

Brandon Mychal Smit

Brandon Mychal Smith

Luciana Gimenez, Lucas jagger

Luciana Gimenez, Lucas Jagger

DJ MOS, DJ Kiss

DJ MOS, DJ Kiss

Dan Aykroyd, Donna Dixon

Dan Aykroyd, Donna Dixon

Deidre "Deedee" Jenkins

Deidre “Deedee” Jenkins

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jemal Countess

9 Comments on Jill Scott, Tika Sumpter, Chadwick Boseman, Mick Jagger at NY Premiere of James Brown Biopic “Get On Up”
  • jcsgrl July 23, 2014 at 4:05 am

    Chai Tika your heroes have indeed fallen…but you could have raised them up again with a pushup naa

    Love this! 29 Reply
    • mrs chidukane July 23, 2014 at 10:31 am

      There’s nothing wrong with her breasts. Not everyone has boobs like oranges

      Love this! 32
  • Gbemmy July 23, 2014 at 4:44 am

    I can not wait

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • www.ANEMISTYLE.com July 23, 2014 at 8:21 am

    Look pretty cool., really love Jill Scott as an actress don’t think she gets enough credit.

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • RAINBOW July 23, 2014 at 8:43 am

    I honestly don’t understand why ladies now feel the need to go out naked, it’s sad that this is fast becoming a trend but how come our male folks appear all covered up from generation to generation? or am i missing something?…. Ladies! Women! Sisters! you have a lot to offer so stay covered up and leave our men to imagine what’s hidden no need displaying your all biko. Thanks in advance.

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • sum1special July 23, 2014 at 9:35 am

    Tika Sumpter looks so different with that hairstyle. Nice

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • SA_chic July 23, 2014 at 10:51 am

    Tika Sumpter sure is something! Georgeous woman but a little is left to the imagination.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Bella July 23, 2014 at 11:16 am

    Love me some Jill Scott though, she killed it. Dressing for your body type. Everyone looked nice minus Tika, such a gorgeous woman and I’m feeling her hair lately but that bra top thingy, total miss . Not all current trends have to be latched on by all. That said, James Jnr is mighty fine and his wife and that tattoo – lol, but hey, love tings. Loved the turnout and everyone really looked fab.

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Better July 23, 2014 at 12:34 pm

    Tika sumpter is a GODDESS!!! Check out that beautiful body!!

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Post a comment

