Jill Scott, Tika Sumpter, Chadwick Boseman, Mick Jagger at NY Premiere of James Brown Biopic “Get On Up”

Say it loud – “I’m black and I’m proud”.

That is probably one of late James Brown‘s most famous quotes ever. A movie titled Get On Up about his life has been released.

The movie stars Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Chadwick Boseman, Tika Sumpter, Nelsan Ellis, Craig Robinson and Lennie James.

On Monday 21st July, the cast of the production as well as a few guests including Mick Jagger, Martha Stewart, Al Sharpton, and Luke James were spotted at the New York Premiere held at The Apollo Theater.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jemal Countess