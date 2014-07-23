Jill Scott, Tika Sumpter, Chadwick Boseman, Mick Jagger at NY Premiere of James Brown Biopic “Get On Up”

Say it loud – “I’m black and I’m proud”.
That is probably one of late James Brown‘s most famous quotes ever. A movie titled Get On Up about his life has been released.
The movie stars Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Chadwick Boseman, Tika Sumpter, Nelsan Ellis, Craig Robinson and Lennie James.
On Monday 21st July, the cast of the production as well as a few guests including Mick Jagger, Martha Stewart, Al Sharpton, and Luke James were spotted at the New York Premiere held at The Apollo Theater.
Check out photos!
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jemal Countess
Chai Tika your heroes have indeed fallen…but you could have raised them up again with a pushup naa
There’s nothing wrong with her breasts. Not everyone has boobs like oranges
I can not wait
Look pretty cool., really love Jill Scott as an actress don’t think she gets enough credit.
I honestly don’t understand why ladies now feel the need to go out naked, it’s sad that this is fast becoming a trend but how come our male folks appear all covered up from generation to generation? or am i missing something?…. Ladies! Women! Sisters! you have a lot to offer so stay covered up and leave our men to imagine what’s hidden no need displaying your all biko. Thanks in advance.
Tika Sumpter looks so different with that hairstyle. Nice
Tika Sumpter sure is something! Georgeous woman but a little is left to the imagination.
Love me some Jill Scott though, she killed it. Dressing for your body type. Everyone looked nice minus Tika, such a gorgeous woman and I’m feeling her hair lately but that bra top thingy, total miss . Not all current trends have to be latched on by all. That said, James Jnr is mighty fine and his wife and that tattoo – lol, but hey, love tings. Loved the turnout and everyone really looked fab.
Tika sumpter is a GODDESS!!! Check out that beautiful body!!