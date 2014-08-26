Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Explains Why She Can’t Date an Entertainer

At just 30, it may be shocking to many that Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi has been in the entertainment industry for 10 years, but that is exactly the case.
She has seen stars come and go, met acquaintances and probably partied hard with numerous pop stars but when it comes to dating, Gbemi does not have eyes for any gent in the industry.
In a quick chat with The NET NG, she explains why she has never been linked to any star.
“I wouldn’t like to go out with anyone in the entertainment industry. Let’s be honest, apart from the flashy life, lights, camera and action, they are very busy people. It’s not easy, they travel a lot and they are constantly working and worried about their career.
Hence, you might not be a priority or you might come down the scale of priority. So, I can’t date anyone in the industry. In some cases, some people are able to manage it properly, they understand each other and they understand the business, so nobody gets jealous if you see your partner talking to the opposite sex for too long.”
So how’s this a news now?
its news because she has honed her craft and is a celebrity in her right! hence people like ME want to know her thoughts ok?
Sorry o, was the post published under news or relationships? Hmmm.
I love her lotta
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
.
Her excuse is so genuine and all she said is the truth and nothing but the truth….. May God bring ur soul mate gal..
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
I totally agree with her. I cannot date anyone in the entertainment industry either. I think its just too much hassle. Always feel sorry for Tania Omotayo when I see wizkid on his escapades.
smh
Very reasonable explanation. Smart lady
That says alot….
constantly getting worried about their career……..hmmmmn
And this is news because…???
…because you read it @clara
Lol
Did they tell you they want to date you?
lmfao
Help me o… See me see wahala…
Exactly, I thought same too. And who says they want to date her?
I love Gbemi!
*if you marry taxi driver…I don’t care!*
I thought she is (was) married…….I remember the hype on cool FM.
30? ok ooo
Honestly ,I love wat Gbemi said cos I am a jealous lover ,dating an entertainer means going crazy .come to think of it Gbemi did u say u r 30?
If she’s 30, then it must be that hideous weave that makes her look 40.
She looks far too old for her age! Btw, ain’t she supposed to be Prince Olateru Olagbegi’s daughter? *Sideeyes* Her papy looks younger…Gbemi how far na?
She’s older than 30 jor!