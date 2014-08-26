BellaNaija

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Explains Why She Can’t Date an Entertainer

26.08.2014

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi's Star Studded 30th Birthday Dinner - July 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01 (1)
At just 30, it may be shocking to many that Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi has been in the entertainment industry for 10 years, but that is exactly the case.

She has seen stars come and go, met acquaintances and probably partied hard with numerous pop stars but when it comes to dating, Gbemi does not have eyes for any gent in the industry.

In a quick chat with The NET NG, she explains why she has never been linked to any star.

“I wouldn’t like to go out with anyone in the entertainment industry. Let’s be honest, apart from the flashy life, lights, camera and action, they are very busy people. It’s not easy, they travel a lot and they are constantly working and worried about their career.

Hence, you might not be a priority or you might come down the scale of priority. So, I can’t date anyone in the industry. In some cases, some people are able to manage it properly, they understand each other and they understand the business, so nobody gets jealous if you see your partner talking to the opposite sex for too long.”

24 Comments on Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Explains Why She Can’t Date an Entertainer
  ese August 26, 2014 at 2:56 pm

    So how's this a news now?

    Love this! 13 Reply
    labisi August 26, 2014 at 4:43 pm

      its news because she has honed her craft and is a celebrity in her right! hence people like ME want to know her thoughts ok?

      Love this! 13
    Wakadugbe August 26, 2014 at 5:58 pm

      Sorry o, was the post published under news or relationships? Hmmm.

      Love this! 6
  awosh August 26, 2014 at 2:56 pm

    I love her lotta

    Love this! 9 Reply
  @edDREAMZ August 26, 2014 at 2:59 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    Her excuse is so genuine and all she said is the truth and nothing but the truth….. May God bring ur soul mate gal..
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 9 Reply
  jessica August 26, 2014 at 3:06 pm

    I totally agree with her. I cannot date anyone in the entertainment industry either. I think its just too much hassle. Always feel sorry for Tania Omotayo when I see wizkid on his escapades.
smh
    smh

    Love this! 4 Reply
  Chicanita August 26, 2014 at 3:26 pm

    Very reasonable explanation. Smart lady

    Love this! 12 Reply
  Emerald-Fashion Blog (plus-size fashion) August 26, 2014 at 3:58 pm

    That says alot….

    Love this! 8 Reply
  pretty August 26, 2014 at 4:00 pm

    constantly getting worried about their career……..hmmmmn

    Love this! 3 Reply
  clara August 26, 2014 at 4:07 pm

    And this is news because…???

    Love this! 3 Reply
  ch! August 26, 2014 at 4:24 pm

    …because you read it @clara

    Love this! 11 Reply
  new bride August 26, 2014 at 4:33 pm

    Did they tell you they want to date you?

    Love this! 14 Reply
    nene August 26, 2014 at 6:13 pm

      lmfao

      Love this! 12
    Mama Mia!!! August 26, 2014 at 10:35 pm

      Help me o… See me see wahala…

      Love this! 10
    LIKE SERIOUSLY August 26, 2014 at 11:15 pm

      Exactly, I thought same too. And who says they want to date her?

      Love this! 8
  labisi August 26, 2014 at 4:43 pm

    I love Gbemi!

    Love this! 14 Reply
  Nigerwifediary.blogspot August 26, 2014 at 5:03 pm

    *if you marry taxi driver…I don't care!*

    Love this! 11 Reply
  nanciejul August 26, 2014 at 5:11 pm

    I thought she is (was) married…….I remember the hype on cool FM.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  Khaleesi August 27, 2014 at 1:22 am

    30? ok ooo

    Love this! 12 Reply
  gentle August 27, 2014 at 7:12 am

    Honestly ,I love wat Gbemi said cos I am a jealous lover ,dating an entertainer means going crazy .come to think of it Gbemi did u say u r 30?

    Love this! 11 Reply
  Queen Ambi August 27, 2014 at 8:18 am

    If she's 30, then it must be that hideous weave that makes her look 40.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  Cherelle August 27, 2014 at 10:06 am

    She looks far too old for her age! Btw, ain't she supposed to be Prince Olateru Olagbegi's daughter? *Sideeyes* Her papy looks younger…Gbemi how far na?

    Love this! 9 Reply
  geezee August 29, 2014 at 6:46 pm

    She's older than 30 jor!

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

