#iHaveDecided: Nigerians March for Buhari/Osinbajo as they Move for Change!

12.02.2015 at By 26 Comments

The elections may have been postponed; but the peoples’ resolve for change is growing even stronger by the day. Their minds are made up, it is a decision that has been made. February or March, the vote will be for CHANGE.

Many Nigerians have joined the #iHaveDecided movement – a campaign advocating governmental change and appears to be taking over conversations on all fronts.

Nigerians have taken the campaign to the streets, even within the commuter systems to spread the message of change and galvanize support for the agents of change in the upcoming elections (Saturday 28th March and Saturday 11th April 2015); Buhari/Osinbajo. It is interesting to see how the campaign for Buhari/Osinbajo is shaping up.

The movement is designed to give as many Nigerians who desire a change in leadership the opportunity to volunteer and be a part of the progressives for Change.

These amazing photos give a clearer view as to how big the campaign has become.

Checkout this video!

However it appears that there is more to come in the coming weeks!

Nigerians have decided to vote for change, the question is ….have you?

Don’t remain undecided; Join the conversation on Twitter using the hash tag #iHaveDecided and be a part of the movement on www.ihavedecided.ng; choose and as a collective front, motivate each other to deliver a better Nigeria. Come election day March 28th 2015 you can #March4Buhari.

To be part of this change movement visit www.ihavedecided.ng or join the conversation on Twitter using the hash tag #iHaveDecided – #March4Buhari and play your part in the most crucial elections of our generation!

Advertorial – Sponsored Content

26 Comments on #iHaveDecided: Nigerians March for Buhari/Osinbajo as they Move for Change!
  • Mizzy February 12, 2015 at 12:01 pm

    i av decided to vote for change also……..

    Love this! 100 Reply
  • aisha February 12, 2015 at 12:04 pm

    I have decided….March 4 buhari

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • Tayo. Adedayo February 12, 2015 at 12:34 pm

    This is the Movement we are talking about !

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Reverse February 12, 2015 at 12:39 pm

    Sponsored content…

    Love this! 203 Reply
    • bruno February 12, 2015 at 2:46 pm

      LMFAO. (im sure you rolled ur eyes)

      Love this! 24
  • obiora February 12, 2015 at 12:41 pm

    this is hardly Nigerians per say abi 2o payed youths don form the 170 million Nigerian populace

    Love this! 543 Reply
  • X-factor February 12, 2015 at 12:43 pm

    I have decided….#change

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • centjerry February 12, 2015 at 12:54 pm

    LOL! i laugh in esan! #Paidchange #Sponsored

    Love this! 127 Reply
  • kk February 12, 2015 at 1:17 pm

    GEJ ALL the wayyyyyy!!!!!!!

    Love this! 960 Reply
  • Tunmi February 12, 2015 at 1:46 pm

    I like this process. Having dialogue with others, youths reaching others. Regardless of who they are campaigning for, this is a very good method

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • deedee February 12, 2015 at 2:03 pm

    I have decided. March4Buhari is the real deal,up APC

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Naijababeii February 12, 2015 at 2:27 pm

    DOWN APC

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • Naijababeii February 12, 2015 at 2:28 pm

    IF BUHARI IS TALKING ABOUT CHANGE HE SHOULD START WITH TINUBU AND AMECHI

    Love this! 52 Reply
  • Naijababeii February 12, 2015 at 2:28 pm

    OLD WINE IN NEW WINE KEG-APC

    Love this! 34 Reply
    • a slut in lagos February 12, 2015 at 5:13 pm

      ROTFL @ d “WINe-APC”

      Love this! 18
  • Chloe February 12, 2015 at 3:24 pm

    I think Nigerians are just tired, not like Buhari is the best but we just need something more than we are getting now..
    The way it’s going APC will win on social media…..

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • ify February 12, 2015 at 3:35 pm

    Seriously speaking, if Obasanjo a pdp chieftain, one of the destroyer of this country, has now joined the change train and shouting change with APC, then APC should come and tell Nigeria what kind of fake change they are offering us, is this change still about taking power from PDP or about taking power from the minority (Jona). All i know is that Amaechi, Okorocha and Ngige, the future will judge you a

    Love this! 145 Reply
  • concerned February 12, 2015 at 3:48 pm

    Does Naija need a change from GEJ? Abso-freaking-lutely!!!! Does the APC deserve a chance? Hell yes!! Will Buhari give Naija the change it richly deserves? Not a chance

    Love this! 79 Reply
    • Iris February 12, 2015 at 6:14 pm

      Pretty much summed up my sentiments. However, I lookd hard for the silver lining and I found it. If nothing else, I can at least try to take solace in the fact that there actually seems to be a campaign process. Also, I’m glad PDP is getting a wake up call. They seemed comfortable in their belief that they would be in charge of Nigeria forever (although there’s also the fact that APC also has former PDP members who probably still have that mentality, but I try not to think about that). Let’s just pray the voting process itself will be at least half this democratic.

      Love this! 25
  • Oluchi February 12, 2015 at 5:19 pm

    CHANGE THAT WILL CAUSE DIZZY SPELLS- Spare me that for now….THE HYPE DON TOO MUCH.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Enyc February 12, 2015 at 5:59 pm

    I have decided to follow Jesus.

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • amy February 12, 2015 at 6:15 pm

    Enyc love ur comment…change indeed…Gej 2019

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Heeba February 12, 2015 at 9:00 pm

    #wehavedecided

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • mabel February 12, 2015 at 9:24 pm

    My boo and I are voting for each other.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Chinco February 12, 2015 at 10:45 pm

    March 4 buhari even sounds better than Febuhari….I will never settle for the devil I know

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • NNENNE February 13, 2015 at 12:47 am

    I have decided to follow Jesus too…@ Enyce.

    @concerned. …I hear you, feel you and I am with you.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Post a comment

