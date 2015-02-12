iHaveDecided: Nigerians March for Buhari/Osinbajo as they Move for Change!

The elections may have been postponed; but the peoples’ resolve for change is growing even stronger by the day. Their minds are made up, it is a decision that has been made. February or March, the vote will be for CHANGE.
Many Nigerians have joined the #iHaveDecided movement – a campaign advocating governmental change and appears to be taking over conversations on all fronts.
Nigerians have taken the campaign to the streets, even within the commuter systems to spread the message of change and galvanize support for the agents of change in the upcoming elections (Saturday 28th March and Saturday 11th April 2015); Buhari/Osinbajo. It is interesting to see how the campaign for Buhari/Osinbajo is shaping up.
The movement is designed to give as many Nigerians who desire a change in leadership the opportunity to volunteer and be a part of the progressives for Change.
These amazing photos give a clearer view as to how big the campaign has become.
Checkout this video!
However it appears that there is more to come in the coming weeks!
Nigerians have decided to vote for change, the question is ….have you?
Don’t remain undecided; Join the conversation on Twitter using the hash tag #iHaveDecided and be a part of the movement on www.ihavedecided.ng; choose and as a collective front, motivate each other to deliver a better Nigeria. Come election day March 28th 2015 you can #March4Buhari.
To be part of this change movement visit www.ihavedecided.ng or join the conversation on Twitter using the hash tag #iHaveDecided – #March4Buhari and play your part in the most crucial elections of our generation!
Advertorial – Sponsored Content
i av decided to vote for change also……..
I have decided….March 4 buhari
This is the Movement we are talking about !
Sponsored content…
LMFAO. (im sure you rolled ur eyes)
this is hardly Nigerians per say abi 2o payed youths don form the 170 million Nigerian populace
I have decided….#change
LOL! i laugh in esan! #Paidchange #Sponsored
GEJ ALL the wayyyyyy!!!!!!!
I like this process. Having dialogue with others, youths reaching others. Regardless of who they are campaigning for, this is a very good method
I have decided. March4Buhari is the real deal,up APC
DOWN APC
IF BUHARI IS TALKING ABOUT CHANGE HE SHOULD START WITH TINUBU AND AMECHI
OLD WINE IN NEW WINE KEG-APC
ROTFL @ d “WINe-APC”
I think Nigerians are just tired, not like Buhari is the best but we just need something more than we are getting now..
The way it’s going APC will win on social media…..
Seriously speaking, if Obasanjo a pdp chieftain, one of the destroyer of this country, has now joined the change train and shouting change with APC, then APC should come and tell Nigeria what kind of fake change they are offering us, is this change still about taking power from PDP or about taking power from the minority (Jona). All i know is that Amaechi, Okorocha and Ngige, the future will judge you a
Does Naija need a change from GEJ? Abso-freaking-lutely!!!! Does the APC deserve a chance? Hell yes!! Will Buhari give Naija the change it richly deserves? Not a chance
Pretty much summed up my sentiments. However, I lookd hard for the silver lining and I found it. If nothing else, I can at least try to take solace in the fact that there actually seems to be a campaign process. Also, I’m glad PDP is getting a wake up call. They seemed comfortable in their belief that they would be in charge of Nigeria forever (although there’s also the fact that APC also has former PDP members who probably still have that mentality, but I try not to think about that). Let’s just pray the voting process itself will be at least half this democratic.
CHANGE THAT WILL CAUSE DIZZY SPELLS- Spare me that for now….THE HYPE DON TOO MUCH.
I have decided to follow Jesus.
Enyc love ur comment…change indeed…Gej 2019
#wehavedecided
My boo and I are voting for each other.
March 4 buhari even sounds better than Febuhari….I will never settle for the devil I know
I have decided to follow Jesus too…@ Enyce.
@concerned. …I hear you, feel you and I am with you.