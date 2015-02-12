iHaveDecided: Nigerians March for Buhari/Osinbajo as they Move for Change!

The elections may have been postponed; but the peoples’ resolve for change is growing even stronger by the day. Their minds are made up, it is a decision that has been made. February or March, the vote will be for CHANGE.

Many Nigerians have joined the #iHaveDecided movement – a campaign advocating governmental change and appears to be taking over conversations on all fronts.

Nigerians have taken the campaign to the streets, even within the commuter systems to spread the message of change and galvanize support for the agents of change in the upcoming elections (Saturday 28th March and Saturday 11th April 2015); Buhari/Osinbajo. It is interesting to see how the campaign for Buhari/Osinbajo is shaping up.

The movement is designed to give as many Nigerians who desire a change in leadership the opportunity to volunteer and be a part of the progressives for Change.

These amazing photos give a clearer view as to how big the campaign has become.

Checkout this video!



However it appears that there is more to come in the coming weeks!

Nigerians have decided to vote for change, the question is ….have you?

Don’t remain undecided; Join the conversation on Twitter using the hash tag #iHaveDecided and be a part of the movement on www.ihavedecided.ng; choose and as a collective front, motivate each other to deliver a better Nigeria. Come election day March 28th 2015 you can #March4Buhari.

To be part of this change movement visit www.ihavedecided.ng or join the conversation on Twitter using the hash tag #iHaveDecided – #March4Buhari and play your part in the most crucial elections of our generation!

____________________________________________

Advertorial – Sponsored Content