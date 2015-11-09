Kerry Washington is Elegant & Flawless at the 2015 Bill of Rights Dinner

TV star Kerry Washington was honoured at the 2015 Bill of Rights Dinner, hosted by ACLU SoCal in Lon Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday, 8th November.
The Scandal actress was stunning at the event in an elegant black off-shoulder ankle-length pencil dress. She paired it with grey pumps and a pair of pearl earrings.
Her beauty look was a pink blush and she defined her eyes with kohl and a smokey finish while her lips were glossed-up in a natural crushed raspberry colour.
Bellamy Young, Tony Goldwyn, Zendaya Renee Bargh and more supported the actress at the event.
See photos from the event below.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer
Love your makeup kerry. No be all the mask painting I see alot lately on some of my naija ladies” faces
Isnt she married to some naija dude? I never see them together on the red carpet…
@ O yes she is married to Nnmadi ( Ex-NFL player). Rumor has it that they were going thru it & also separated but I don’t know what’s her Status now but I pray not.
Beautiful people
Kelly Washington is not divorced, some people like to keep their lives private, stop speculating when you do not see pictures of them together.
Kerry and Nmamdi r still together, she likes to keep her private life private, hence we havnt seen pictures of her wedding or even their kid…Kerry keeps her private life private as it should be
chai this woman is igbo I swear…ah the genes is 2 strong in her features. beautiful woman 2 🙂
Miss Pope I see you