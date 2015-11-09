Kerry Washington is Elegant & Flawless at the 2015 Bill of Rights Dinner

TV star Kerry Washington was honoured at the 2015 Bill of Rights Dinner, hosted by ACLU SoCal in Lon Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday, 8th November.

The Scandal actress was stunning at the event in an elegant black off-shoulder ankle-length pencil dress. She paired it with grey pumps and a pair of pearl earrings.

Her beauty look was a pink blush and she defined her eyes with kohl and a smokey finish while her lips were glossed-up in a natural crushed raspberry colour.

Bellamy Young, Tony Goldwyn, Zendaya Renee Bargh and more supported the actress at the event.

See photos from the event below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer