Kerry Washington is Elegant & Flawless at the 2015 Bill of Rights Dinner

09.11.2015 at By 8 Comments

Bill-of-Rights-Dinner-November-2015-BellaNaija0011TV star Kerry Washington was honoured at the 2015 Bill of Rights Dinner, hosted by ACLU SoCal in Lon Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday, 8th November.

The Scandal actress was stunning at the event in an elegant black off-shoulder ankle-length pencil dress. She paired it with grey pumps and a pair of pearl earrings.

Bill-of-Rights-Dinner-November-2015-BellaNaija0004 Bill-of-Rights-Dinner-November-2015-BellaNaija0002 Bill-of-Rights-Dinner-November-2015-BellaNaija0013 Bill-of-Rights-Dinner-November-2015-BellaNaija0011

Her beauty look was a pink blush and she defined her eyes with kohl and a smokey finish while her lips were glossed-up in a natural crushed raspberry colour.

Bill-of-Rights-Dinner-November-2015-BellaNaija0006

Bellamy Young, Tony Goldwyn, Zendaya Renee Bargh and more supported the actress at the event.

See photos from the event below.

Kerry Washington & Zendaya

Kerry Washington & Zendaya

Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Zendaya

Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Zendaya

Zendaya

Zendaya

Bill-of-Rights-Dinner-November-2015-BellaNaija0014

Bellamy Young

Bellamy Young

Tony Goldwyn & Bellamy Young

Tony Goldwyn & Bellamy Young

Bellamy Young, Kerry Washington & Tony Goldwyn

Bellamy Young, Kerry Washington & Tony Goldwyn

Renee Barge

Renee Barge

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer

  • pep November 9, 2015 at 12:41 pm

    Love your makeup kerry. No be all the mask painting I see alot lately on some of my naija ladies” faces

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • O! November 9, 2015 at 12:49 pm

    Isnt she married to some naija dude? I never see them together on the red carpet…

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • ATL’s finest November 9, 2015 at 2:42 pm

      @ O yes she is married to Nnmadi ( Ex-NFL player). Rumor has it that they were going thru it & also separated but I don’t know what’s her Status now but I pray not.

      Love this! 4
  • Jennifer November 9, 2015 at 2:50 pm

    Beautiful people

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • lalaf November 9, 2015 at 5:19 pm

    Kelly Washington is not divorced, some people like to keep their lives private, stop speculating when you do not see pictures of them together.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • BlueEyed November 9, 2015 at 7:53 pm

    Kerry and Nmamdi r still together, she likes to keep her private life private, hence we havnt seen pictures of her wedding or even their kid…Kerry keeps her private life private as it should be

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • chi-e-z November 10, 2015 at 12:51 am

    chai this woman is igbo I swear…ah the genes is 2 strong in her features. beautiful woman 2 🙂

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Ms jazz November 10, 2015 at 3:10 am

    Miss Pope I see you

    Love this! 2 Reply
