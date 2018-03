Ace Director/Producer Kunle AfolayanΒ has taken time out to celebrate his pillar of support, his mother, as she celebrates her 73rd birthday today.

He posted a short and simple message on Instagram with a beautiful collage of their pictures this morning.

Maami is 73yrs today! Happy birthday to the mother of all mothers. A photo posted by Kunle Afolayan (@kunleafo) on Apr 4, 2016 at 12:54am PDT For raising such a talented son, we say Happy Birthday Maami!

Photo Credit: Instagram – @kunleafo