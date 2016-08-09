More than 80% of Nigerian Women who arrive Italy from Libya will be Trafficked into Prostitution – UN report

The United Nations’ International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has said that more that 80% of Nigerian women who came to Italy from Libya by boat in the first half of 2016 will be trafficked into prostitution.
According to The UK Guardian, Simona Moscarelli, an anti-trafficking expert at the IOM said:
What we have seen this year is a crisis, it is absolutely unprecedented and is the most significant increase in the number of Nigerian women arriving in Italy for 10 years.
Our indicators are the majority of these women are being deliberately brought in for sexual exploitation purposes. There has been a big enhancement of criminal gangs and trafficking networks engaging in the sexual exploitation of younger and younger Nigerian girls.
Already we have seen nearly 4,000 women come in the first six months of this year. We are expecting the numbers to have increased again by the end of this year.
There is little understanding of the dynamics and nature of this form of trafficking.
The reception centres are not good places for trafficked women. Just last week six girls went missing from a reception centre in Sicily, they were just picked up in a car and driven away.
Moscarelli said that most of the women who arrive Italy from Libya are already victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation, and as such, special shelters should be provided for them where they can be given the advice and support needed, instead of putting them in reception centres
“Most Nigerian women who arrive in Italy are already victims of trafficking, many have been subjected to serious sexual exploitation on their journey. Many are forced into prostitution in Libya. The women we are seeing are increasingly young, many are unaccompanied minors when they arrive and the violence and exploitation they face when they are under the control of these gangs is getting worse. They are really treated like slaves,” Moscarelli said.
According to Salvatore Vella, the deputy chief prosecutor in Agrigento, Sicily, who led the first significant investigation of Nigerian trafficking rings in Italy in 2014, the reception centres are increasingly being used as pick-up points by those intending to exploit Nigerian women.
The women are given a phone number when they leave Nigeria, which they use to inform a contact in Italy that they have arrived.
“The mobsters just come to the camp and pick (women) up. As easy as going to a grocery store. That’s what these women are treated like, objects to trade, buy, exploit and resell and the reception centres are acting as a sort of warehouse where these girls are temporarily stocked. They wait until the woman has her residence permit or refugee status document and then they just go and pick her up,” he added.
Photo Credit: Karl Daniels | Dreamstime
When you say will be trafficked as if they will be forced to do it. How sure are you that isn’t their primary reason of going there in the first place.
Just asking o
Come now, you can’t be this unenlightened. Do you know how many people are STILL being sold the falsehood that there are good jobs waiting for them in Europe and when they arrive they find it’s a lie? It’s a real, horrible crisis. And what’s worse, the market for these victims keeps rising; that is why there is such a surge. Demand and supply for human beings like merchandise. It’s so horrible.
You’re not wrong to ask.
Yes, there are girls who are trafficked
but
there are also girls (and even families) who are not hesitant to go with these Madams. I have a friend from edo state and she told me of some girls from indigent communities who seek out these Madams whenever they land from italy. They know they are going to peddle flesh, they definitely know it. There are also families, poor families, who are willing to let their daughters go with the Madams.
So they don’t always snatch and grab the girls. It is an unholy combination of poverty, greed, deceit, juju and flesh – soft, nubile flesh.
O God.
We need to be really careful.
We need to improve our country.
and We need to … protect these girls, and punish the devils using them as slaves.
So sad! These women really need to place themselves in a position whereby it is very easy for them to be deported!!! I understand if they are being held captive, but otherwise they really need to walk into any police station and ask to be deported back home.
Yes, they are held captive, not necessarily physically but also mentally: the traffickers use fear and intimidation to control them; the Guardian article has more on that.
the terrible thing is that the higher the number of women, the cheaper they get paid. pls let those who are enlightened enlighten the ignorant about this ‘going abroad’ issue. our women are of inestimable value.
All of this is the by product of corruption. If the government invested in its people, they won’t feel the need to travel for opportunity legal or otherwise. The issue is not wether people knowingly go to prostitute in Europe or not. Its that people see that as an option. We need to hold our government to account. We let them off to easily. The things they do have implications on everyone of us and they need to understand that. Before you know it now, this issue of budget padding will subside, no conclusion no punishment.
+mimi.. Please don’t let the “wise” Bellanaijarians come after you.
We sing the same song.
Poverty, poor governance are evil.
Thanks for highlighting this. Those who run out of money, can’t pay to cross the Mediterranean, get sold off to human body parts traffickers . Check link for more information josdaily.com/2016/07/05/organ-harvesting-sold-butchered-for-body-parts-human-smugglers-sell-migrants-unable-to-pay-for-their-journey-from-africa-to-europe-to-egyptian-black-market-organ-dealers-who-kill-them-and-harvest-or/