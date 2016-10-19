BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Chrissy Teigen, Iman, John Legend, Kate Hudson & More Attend “God’s Love We Deliver: Golden Heart Awards” | Photos

19.10.2016 at By Leave a Comment

The God’s Love We Deliver: Golden Heart Awards held on October 17, 2016 in New York City and the charity event was attended by quite a number of Hollywood stars.

The Golden Heart Awards honors workers as they demonstrate their social responsibility and commitment to the community.

The event was attended by top style icons like Anna Wintour, Michael Kors and Prabal Gurung. Top models like Taylor Hill, Sara Sampaio, Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, and Kenya Kinski-Jones were also at the event. Also in attendance at the event was Orange is the New Black actress Taylor Schilling and Broadway stars Sutton Foster and Cynthia Erivo.

See the photos below.

Iman

Iman

Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls

Anna Wintour & Michael Kors

Anna Wintour & Michael Kors

David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris

David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris

Michael Kors & Kate Hudson

Michael Kors & Kate Hudson

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen

Taylor Schilling

Taylor Schilling

Cush Jombo

Cush Jombo

Cynthia Enivo

Cynthia Enivo

Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill

Chef Amanda Freitag and Chef Marcus Samuelsson

Chef Amanda Freitag and Chef Marcus Samuelsson

Kelly Rohrbach

Kelly Rohrbach

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge

Hillary Rhoda & Prabal Gurung

Hillary Rhoda & Prabal Gurung

Andreea Diaconu

Andreea Diaconu

Nina Adgal

Nina Adgal

Gods-Love-We-Deliver-Golden-Hearts-Awards-BellaNaija (1) Gods-Love-We-Deliver-Golden-Hearts-Awards-BellaNaija (11) Gods-Love-We-Deliver-Golden-Hearts-Awards-BellaNaija (18) Gods-Love-We-Deliver-Golden-Hearts-Awards-BellaNaija (22) Gods-Love-We-Deliver-Golden-Hearts-Awards-BellaNaija (10) Gods-Love-We-Deliver-Golden-Hearts-Awards-BellaNaija (21) Gods-Love-We-Deliver-Golden-Hearts-Awards-BellaNaija (25) Gods-Love-We-Deliver-Golden-Hearts-Awards-BellaNaija (24) Gods-Love-We-Deliver-Golden-Hearts-Awards-BellaNaija (23)

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija