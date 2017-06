This Twitter user made this Pokemon tie for his dad when he was in primary school and 11 years later, his father wears the same tie for his university graduation. If this isn’t a BN Living Sweet Spot moment, that we don’t know what is!

See his tween below

I made this tie for my dad when I was in 1st grade. 11 years later he wears it to my graduation :’) pic.twitter.com/VNqEXpxTc3 — Dylan🎐 (@themindofd) June 1, 2017

See more BN Living Sweet Spot posts, here.

Source: @themindofd