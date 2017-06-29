BN Bridal: A Princess for a Day! See this Bridal Photoshoot by Eleanor Goodey Photography

This whimsical bridal photo shoot by Eleanor Goodey Photography will sweep you off your feet. From BN Bridal Beauty to gorgeous wedding dresses, flowers and butterflies, the princess in you will definitely be inspired by these photos.

For our BN Brides-to-be, live your fairytale day in a dress you love almost as much as the love of your life.

Credits

Photography: @eleanorgoodeyphotography

Wedding Dresses: @perfectoccassionsbridal

Models: @lydiaagahan, @nafeesa_butu

Makeup: @adella_makeup

Hairstylist: @tasalahq