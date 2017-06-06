TY Bello, Kemi Adetiba, Jason Njoku & 25 Others Nominated for the ‘Ten Outstanding Young Persons’ Awards

JCI Nigeria has announced the names of 29 young Nigerian professionals as nominees for its annual Ten Outstanding Young Persons (JCI TOYP) Awards.

Junior Chamber International Ten Outstanding Young Persons (JCI TOYP) Awards serves to formally recognize young people between the ages of 18 and 40 years who excel in their chosen fields and create positive change.

Amongst nominees in the ten voting categories are popular entertainers and artists such as TY Bello, Kemi Adetiba and Cobhams Asuquo, as well as technology business leaders such as Jason Njoku, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Oluseun Onigbinde, Oluyomi Ojo and Seyi Taylor.

See the full list & categories

Culture Achievement

Cobhams Asuquo

Laolu Senbanjo

Academic Leadership & Accomplishment



Ufot Ufot Ekong

Ayodele Daniel Dada

Dr. Victor Olalusi

Business, Economic and Entrepreneurial Accomplishment

Affiong Williams

Gossy Ukanwoke

Jason Njoku

Children, World Peace and Human Rights

Bukky Shonibare

Orondaam Otto

Imrana Alhaji-Buba

Humanitarian and Voluntary Leadership

Hauwa Ojiefo

Mayowa Ashake Kuti-Adegbile

Maltida Kerry

Medical Innovation

Temie Giwa-Tunbosun

Adepeju Mabadeje Jayieoba

Dr. Charles Immanuel Akhimien

Moral and Environmental Leadership

Akomaye Peters-Benson

Bilkiss Adebiyi-Abiola

Esther Agbarakwe

Personal Development

Kemi Adetiba

Ukinebo Dare

TY Bello

Political, Legal and Government Affairs

Oluseun Onigbinde

Mohammed Sani-Abdullahi

Mark Okoye II

Scientific and Technological Development

Iyinoluwa E. Aboyeji

Seyi Taylor

Yomi Ojo

Visit www.toyp.jci.ng between now and the end of June 2017 to vote for outstanding young persons of your choice.