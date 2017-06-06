TY Bello, Kemi Adetiba, Jason Njoku & 25 Others Nominated for the ‘Ten Outstanding Young Persons’ Awards

JCI Nigeria has announced the names of 29 young Nigerian professionals as nominees for its annual Ten Outstanding Young Persons (JCI TOYP) Awards.
Junior Chamber International Ten Outstanding Young Persons (JCI TOYP) Awards serves to formally recognize young people between the ages of 18 and 40 years who excel in their chosen fields and create positive change.
Amongst nominees in the ten voting categories are popular entertainers and artists such as TY Bello, Kemi Adetiba and Cobhams Asuquo, as well as technology business leaders such as Jason Njoku, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Oluseun Onigbinde, Oluyomi Ojo and Seyi Taylor.
See the full list & categories
Culture Achievement
- Cobhams Asuquo
- Laolu Senbanjo
Academic Leadership & Accomplishment
- Ufot Ufot Ekong
- Ayodele Daniel Dada
- Dr. Victor Olalusi
Business, Economic and Entrepreneurial Accomplishment
- Affiong Williams
- Gossy Ukanwoke
- Jason Njoku
Children, World Peace and Human Rights
- Bukky Shonibare
- Orondaam Otto
- Imrana Alhaji-Buba
Humanitarian and Voluntary Leadership
- Hauwa Ojiefo
- Mayowa Ashake Kuti-Adegbile
- Maltida Kerry
Medical Innovation
- Temie Giwa-Tunbosun
- Adepeju Mabadeje Jayieoba
- Dr. Charles Immanuel Akhimien
Moral and Environmental Leadership
- Akomaye Peters-Benson
- Bilkiss Adebiyi-Abiola
- Esther Agbarakwe
Personal Development
- Kemi Adetiba
- Ukinebo Dare
- TY Bello
Political, Legal and Government Affairs
- Oluseun Onigbinde
- Mohammed Sani-Abdullahi
- Mark Okoye II
Scientific and Technological Development
- Iyinoluwa E. Aboyeji
- Seyi Taylor
- Yomi Ojo
Visit www.toyp.jci.ng between now and the end of June 2017 to vote for outstanding young persons of your choice.