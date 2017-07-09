BellaNaija

Ballerinas, A-List stars, & Champagne! #BonangTurns30 in Style

South African TV star Bonang Matheba celebrated her 30th birthday in style on Saturday night.

The TV star’s birthday bash was an A-list, Ballgowns and Champagne extravaganza which held in a decorated private dining room at Summer Place, in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

The guest-list included her boyfriend AKA, Maps Maponyane, Nomzamo Mbatha, Basetsana Kumalo, Fikile Mbalula, Khanyi Dhlomo, Lorna Maseko amongst others.

Bonang was undoubtedly the star of the show as she arrived at the floral themed party dressed in a strapless ruffled pink ballgown, designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee surrounded by ballerinas from the Joburg Ballet dance company.

Photo Credits | Instagram
@precioustheplanner, @mmaponyane,@bonang_m,nomzamo_m,@pearlmodiadie, @tshepivundla, @kay_loano

 

