Ballerinas, A-List stars, & Champagne! #BonangTurns30 in Style

South African TV star Bonang Matheba celebrated her 30th birthday in style on Saturday night.

The TV star’s birthday bash was an A-list, Ballgowns and Champagne extravaganza which held in a decorated private dining room at Summer Place, in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

The guest-list included her boyfriend AKA, Maps Maponyane, Nomzamo Mbatha, Basetsana Kumalo, Fikile Mbalula, Khanyi Dhlomo, Lorna Maseko amongst others.

Bonang was undoubtedly the star of the show as she arrived at the floral themed party dressed in a strapless ruffled pink ballgown, designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee surrounded by ballerinas from the Joburg Ballet dance company.

A post shared by Precious Tumisho Thamaga (@precioustheplanner) on Jul 9, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

The spirit of last night is beautifully summed up in this video. @bonang_m getting down in her gown with her incredible mother and father upon her entrance and family and friends raising the roof with nothing but joy.✨ Modimo ago okolletše matšatši a botshelo le tse ding tseo o di tlhokang🙏 Wa ratega ngwana wa ko gae. #BonangTurns30 A post shared by Maps Maponyane (@mmaponyane) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:48am PDT



Photo Credits | Instagram

@precioustheplanner, @mmaponyane,@bonang_m,nomzamo_m,@pearlmodiadie, @tshepivundla, @kay_loano