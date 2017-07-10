New Video: Frosty feat. Ichaba – Lobatan (Remix)

Afro-funk act Frosty drops the visuals of the remix to his debut single “Lobatan” on which he features DMW‘s Ichaba. The song was produced by Ocho and the video was shot by TG Omori.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
10.07.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Afro-funk act Frosty drops the visuals of the remix to his debut single “Lobatan” on which he features DMW‘s Ichaba. The song was produced by Ocho and the video was shot by TG Omori.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline