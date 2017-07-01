“I hope Alter Ego will do very well enough for people to go back & start making real drama” – Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is no doubt one of the best actors that Nollywood has ever produced. While she has aided in putting Nollywood on the map with her phenomenal talents and hard work, she has been off our screens for a while.

However, it looks to us that Omotola is back with something bigger, bolder and mouth watering with her new movie Alter Ego”.

Speaking with BroadwayTV at the press screening when asked how this movie would fair in box office considering a number of comedy movies Nollywood has been churning out lately, she responded saying that she wants people outside Nigeria to know that Nigerians are intelligent and smart people and are bigger than just comedy movies and she’s hoping Alter Ego will prove that to be true.

Watch

