Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry & The Weeknd lead nominations for MTV VMAs 2017 | See Full List

25.07.2017

On Tuesday afternoon, MTV announced the nominations for the 2017 Video Music Awards via Instagram, and rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with the most nominations for his video “Humble.” with 11 nominations. Katy Perry and The Weeknd tied for second place with five nominations each.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on will take place on Sunday, August 27  at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

See full list of nominees below

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
The Weeknd – “Reminder”

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde

Best new artist (Presented by Taco Bell®)

Khalid
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”
Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Best Pop

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”
Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”
Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

Best Hip Hop

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”
Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”
Calvin Harris – “My Way”
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

Best Rock

Coldplay – “A Head Full Of Dreams”
Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”Twenty-One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”
Green Day – “Bang Bang”
Foo Fighters – “Run”

Best Fight Against the System

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”
The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”
Big Sean – “Light”
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”
John Legend – “Surefire”

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)
Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (Cinematographer: Matthew Wise)
Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill” (Cinematographer: Steve Annis)
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (Cinematographer: David Proctor)
Halsey – “Now Or Never” (Cinematographer: Kristof Brandl)

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Director: Mathew Cullen)
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Directors: Cameron Duddy, Bruno Mars)
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Director: Aaron A)
The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Director: Glenn Michael)

Best Art Direction

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Production Designer: Alex Delgado)
Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Production Designer: Natalie Groce)
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Production Designer: Damian Fyffe)
The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Production Designers: Lamar C Taylor, Christo Anesti)

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)
A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Company: MIRADA)
Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

Best Choreography

Kanye West – “Fade” (Choreographers: Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze, Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side” (Choreographers: Brian & Scott Nicholson)
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Choreographer: Dave Meyers)
Sia – “The Greatest” (Choreographer: Ryan Heffington)
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

Future – “Mask Off” (Editor: Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)
Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)
Lorde – “Green Light” (Editor: Nate Gross of Exile Edit)
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Editor: Jennifer Kennedy)
The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Editor: Red Barbaza)

Photo Credit: MTV

