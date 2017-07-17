Womenswear brand Urban And Chique Presents its Blouse Collection Titled “Amelia”

Nigerian Womenswear brand Urban and Chique unveils its debut blouse collection titled Amelia. The fast rising Nigerian fashion brand is known for bright & colourful pieces.

The Amelia Collection is easily distinguished by its quirky cuts, and 3D petal details on each design.

The collection is filled with a range of properly tailored blouses from a mix of sheer lace, tulle, monochrome and prints to floral embellishments, the Creative Director’s love for distinct and bold designs is very visible.

The luxury pieces have been curated in a contemporary way allowing you to style it for any type of event from formal to casual.

See the full collection.

Credits

Photographer: Fifoluwa Adebakin | @TheFifographer

Model: Few Models Management | @FewModels

Makeup Artiste: Awelewa | @Awelewamakeovers

Creative Direction: The Style Concierge | @thestyle_concierge

Brand: Urban and Chique | @Urbanandchique

Fabric: WhiteDiamond

More lookbooks on BN Style here.