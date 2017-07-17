BellaNaija

Womenswear brand Urban And Chique Presents its Blouse Collection Titled “Amelia”

Nigerian Womenswear brand Urban and Chique unveils its debut blouse collection titled Amelia. The fast rising Nigerian fashion brand is known for bright & colourful pieces.

The Amelia Collection is easily distinguished by its quirky cuts, and  3D petal details on each design.

The collection is filled with a range of properly tailored blouses from a mix of sheer lace, tulle, monochrome and prints to floral embellishments, the Creative Director’s love for distinct and bold designs is very visible.

The luxury pieces have been curated in a contemporary way allowing you to style it for any type of event from formal to casual.

See the full collection.

Credits
Photographer: Fifoluwa Adebakin | @TheFifographer
Model: Few Models Management | @FewModels
Makeup Artiste: Awelewa | @Awelewamakeovers
Creative Direction: The Style Concierge | @thestyle_concierge
Brand: Urban and Chique | @Urbanandchique
Fabric: WhiteDiamond

