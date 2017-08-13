BellaNaija

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law today shared adorable photos of himself and his beautiful daughter Tiwalowa from a recent photo session with skilled photographer Anny Roberts. The lovely photoshoot was done for Media Room Hub‘s August Issue cover story.

From Seyi Law’s Instagram, we know his daughter is the apple of his eyes and this “The Princess and her Hero” themed photos depict just that.

The proud daddy looks so happy with his chubby cute daughter, first wearing a beautiful dress and then rocking denim and a t-shirt.

BN Living Sweet Spot Seyi Law and his Daughter's Adorable New Photos BN Living Sweet Spot Seyi Law and his Daughter's Adorable New Photos BN Living Sweet Spot Seyi Law and his Daughter's Adorable New Photos

Her mummy also joined in the photoshoot; the whole family wearing matching outfits.

BN Living Sweet Spot Seyi Law and his Daughter's Adorable New Photos BN Living Sweet Spot Seyi Law and his Daughter's Adorable New Photos BN Living Sweet Spot Seyi Law and his Daughter's Adorable New Photos

In the interview for the magazine, Seyi Law talks about how fatherhood has been so far.

Read the full interview on www.mediaroomhub.com

Credits
Brand: Media Room Hub | @mediaroomhub August 2017 Edition
Styling: Moashy | @moashystyling
Makeup: Uche | @sutchay
Hair: Ferdinand’s Hair | @ferdinandshair
White Dress: Asake Oge Atelier | @asakeoge
Suit: T.I Nathan | @officialtinathan
Direction: Azuka Ogujiuba | @zukiliciouz

4 Comments on BN Living Sweet Spot: 💕 Seyi Law’s Adorable New Photos with his Daughter
  • Fabulous August 13, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    I love this, super beautiful.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • ruhamah August 13, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    This baby is super cute. I just want to kiss her cheeks all day.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Pelumi August 13, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Cute baby but enough already, edon do. Leave the kid alone to enjoy life off social media.

    #EnoughSeyi

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Lilo August 13, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Small time aunty Kemi will find this post o

    Love this! 0 Reply
