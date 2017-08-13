BN Living Sweet Spot: 💕 Seyi Law’s Adorable New Photos with his Daughter

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law today shared adorable photos of himself and his beautiful daughter Tiwalowa from a recent photo session with skilled photographer Anny Roberts. The lovely photoshoot was done for Media Room Hub‘s August Issue cover story.
From Seyi Law’s Instagram, we know his daughter is the apple of his eyes and this “The Princess and her Hero” themed photos depict just that.
The proud daddy looks so happy with his chubby cute daughter, first wearing a beautiful dress and then rocking denim and a t-shirt.
Her mummy also joined in the photoshoot; the whole family wearing matching outfits.
In the interview for the magazine, Seyi Law talks about how fatherhood has been so far.
Read the full interview on www.mediaroomhub.com
Credits
Brand: Media Room Hub | @mediaroomhub August 2017 Edition
Styling: Moashy | @moashystyling
Makeup: Uche | @sutchay
Hair: Ferdinand’s Hair | @ferdinandshair
White Dress: Asake Oge Atelier | @asakeoge
Suit: T.I Nathan | @officialtinathan
Direction: Azuka Ogujiuba | @zukiliciouz
