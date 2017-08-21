Mayorkun, Immaculate, MC Bash, DJ Consequence entertain Guests as TECNO Unveils New Smartphone Series at TECNO Spark Party

Permit me to say this but TECNO Mobile is full of surprises. Gosh! It’s either they are in the news for touring around the country capturing stunning images with one of their devices today or they are at an award ceremony tomorrow bagging awards for smartphone innovation and excellence.

On Friday, Africa’s leading smartphone brand TECNO Mobile threw an outlandish 2-in-1 party in Lagos to celebrate the launch of its newest smartphone series – TECNO Spark and Spark Plus.

The brand also announced at the Spark Party, the unveiling of its ‘One Million Dream Campaign’, which is the brand’s way of identifying young, talented people and then empowering them to fulfill their humankind potentials. The sum of One Million Naira each will be given out to four promising individuals to enable them light-up their dreams.

The extravagant Spark party had in attendance a large number of undergraduate delegations from UNILAG, LASU, Yaba-Tech and Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, as well as working professionals who found the party an entertaining spot to unwind and relax from the stress of the week. Held at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, guests were hosted to a thrilling night with MC Bash as Master of Ceremony, bringing a perfect blend of Comedy and keeping the crowd ecstatic, and good music from a line of artistes including Mayorkun, Immaculate, Olaboi, Gbasky, Willcino, Jabby Jay, and one of Nigeria’s finest disc jockey’s, DJ Consequence, among others.

The next stop on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017 is Abuja! So, get your groove on and ready Abuja!

See more photos from the Spark Party:

The Unveiling…

