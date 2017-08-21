BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Mayorkun, Immaculate, MC Bash, DJ Consequence entertain Guests as TECNO Unveils New Smartphone Series at TECNO Spark Party

21.08.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Tecno spark party

Permit me to say this but TECNO Mobile is full of surprises. Gosh! It’s either they are in the news for touring around the country capturing stunning images with one of their devices today or they are at an award ceremony tomorrow bagging awards for smartphone innovation and excellence.

On Friday, Africa’s leading smartphone brand TECNO Mobile threw an outlandish 2-in-1 party in Lagos to celebrate the launch of its newest smartphone series – TECNO Spark and Spark Plus.

Tecno spark party

The brand also announced at the Spark Party, the unveiling of its ‘One Million Dream Campaign’, which is the brand’s way of identifying young, talented people and then empowering them to fulfill their humankind potentials.  The sum of One Million Naira each will be given out to four promising individuals to enable them light-up their dreams.

The extravagant Spark party had in attendance a large number of undergraduate delegations from UNILAG, LASU, Yaba-Tech and Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, as well as working professionals who found the party an entertaining spot to unwind and relax from the stress of the week. Held at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, guests were hosted to a thrilling night with MC Bash as Master of Ceremony, bringing a perfect blend of Comedy and keeping the crowd ecstatic, and good music from a line of artistes including Mayorkun, Immaculate, Olaboi, Gbasky, Willcino, Jabby Jay, and one of Nigeria’s finest disc jockey’s, DJ Consequence, among others.

The next stop on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017 is Abuja! So, get your groove on and ready Abuja!

See more photos from the Spark Party:

The Unveiling…

Tecno spark party

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija