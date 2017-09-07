Rita Dominic, Judith Audu, Femi Fani-Kayode attend the Premiere of “What Lies Within”

Ahead of its world premiere new drama-thriller, What Lies Within attracted Nollywood stars to its colorful masked themed premiere.
The event took place at Genesis Cinemas Palms, Lekki, and had stars in attendance such as Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme, Femi Odugbemi, KC Ejeleonu, Nancy Isime, Judith Audu, Zara Udofia, Salami Rotimi, Theresa Edem, Ashionye, Michelle Raccah, Ini Dima-Okojie.
Others in attendance were the former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, and wife, Precious Chikwendu and culture advocate, Jahman Anikulapo.
“What Lies Within” is a collaborative effort of A Cool Story Picture, Cornucopia Productions, VeeBlu Productions and Kukuruku Inc. It is a thriller that chronicles 24 hours in the lives of two women Fiona (Michelle Dede) and Ireti (Vanessa Nzediegwu) as they are thrown in the middle of a situation that adversely affects their lives and those of their friends and family.
The upcoming movie features an ensemble cast that includes Michelle Dede, Ebele Okaro, Okey Uzoeshi, Kiki Omeili, Paul Utomi, Ken Erics, Odenike, Tope Tedela and a cameo appearance by Steve Onu (Yaw).
Filled with suspense and back-bending twists, the movie is written by Paul Utomi and directed by Vanessa Nzediegwu with Tope Tedela as co-producer.
See photos
This was the movie they were premiering last week that disturbed other movie goers. Please if you’re doing a movie premier, close off the space entirely and don’t show any movie at that area. My date and i got our tickets, only for me to get there and a bouncer told me i couldn’t move past a point. I did not understand. People kept moving past us pushing and pulling. Celebrities taking pictures and all. It was complete chaos, not as glamorous as i thought. Eventually we got in, then there was 30 minutes of advertisements, I kid you not. It was ridiculous. They started showing the movie to be premiered, not The hitman bodyguard we came to see originally. They then told us to move to another screen. It was so annoying because i was at the back already, i had the seat i wanted. So my date and i had to sit in front. I have never experienced this anywhere in Nigeria. I was really annoyed and disappointed.
Pele, organisation is usually an issue with us.
Boring
is that baby 2 for mrs ffk
Kiki omieli looks like she has only one leg.
Very rude that you guys couldn’t at least name Judith’s husband! Seriously? Learn how to do your research before posting!!