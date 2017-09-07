BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Rita Dominic, Judith Audu, Femi Fani-Kayode attend the Premiere of “What Lies Within”

07.09.2017 at By 6 Comments

Ahead of its world premiere new drama-thriller, What Lies Within attracted Nollywood stars to its colorful masked themed premiere.

The event took place at Genesis Cinemas Palms, Lekki, and had stars in attendance such as Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme, Femi Odugbemi, KC Ejeleonu, Nancy Isime, Judith Audu, Zara Udofia, Salami Rotimi, Theresa Edem, Ashionye, Michelle Raccah, Ini Dima-Okojie.

Others in attendance were the former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, and wife, Precious Chikwendu and culture advocate, Jahman Anikulapo.

What Lies Within” is a collaborative effort of A Cool Story Picture, Cornucopia Productions, VeeBlu Productions and Kukuruku Inc. It is a thriller that chronicles 24 hours in the lives of two women Fiona (Michelle Dede) and Ireti (Vanessa Nzediegwu) as they are thrown in the middle of a situation that adversely affects their lives and those of their friends and family.

The upcoming movie features an ensemble cast that includes Michelle Dede, Ebele Okaro, Okey Uzoeshi, Kiki Omeili, Paul Utomi, Ken Erics, Odenike, Tope Tedela and a cameo appearance by Steve Onu (Yaw).

Filled with suspense and back-bending twists, the movie is written by Paul Utomi and directed by Vanessa Nzediegwu with Tope Tedela as co-producer.

See photos

Ashionye

Femi Fani-Kayode, Vannesa Nzediegwu, Precious Chikwendu

Kiki Omeili

Judith Audu, Rita Dominic

Theresa Edem

Tope Tedala

 

6 Comments on Rita Dominic, Judith Audu, Femi Fani-Kayode attend the Premiere of “What Lies Within”
  • simsi September 7, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    This was the movie they were premiering last week that disturbed other movie goers. Please if you’re doing a movie premier, close off the space entirely and don’t show any movie at that area. My date and i got our tickets, only for me to get there and a bouncer told me i couldn’t move past a point. I did not understand. People kept moving past us pushing and pulling. Celebrities taking pictures and all. It was complete chaos, not as glamorous as i thought. Eventually we got in, then there was 30 minutes of advertisements, I kid you not. It was ridiculous. They started showing the movie to be premiered, not The hitman bodyguard we came to see originally. They then told us to move to another screen. It was so annoying because i was at the back already, i had the seat i wanted. So my date and i had to sit in front. I have never experienced this anywhere in Nigeria. I was really annoyed and disappointed.

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • Sakura September 7, 2017 at 5:04 pm

      Pele, organisation is usually an issue with us.

      Love this! 12
  • Lizzy September 7, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Boring

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • mmesoma September 7, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    is that baby 2 for mrs ffk

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Crazystyle September 7, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Kiki omieli looks like she has only one leg.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • jenny September 7, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Very rude that you guys couldn’t at least name Judith’s husband! Seriously? Learn how to do your research before posting!!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija