2Baba takes Nollywood!

It looks like 2Baba is ready to hit the big screens!
The music superstar features in the latest episode of Professor Johnbull where he owns an eatery (Buka).
We’re looking forward to seeing more of this from him.
Watch video below
Inspired!
17.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
It looks like 2Baba is ready to hit the big screens!
The music superstar features in the latest episode of Professor Johnbull where he owns an eatery (Buka).
We’re looking forward to seeing more of this from him.
Watch video below
Is that 2Baba acting? YES it is. The music superstar featured in the newest episode of TV series #ProfessorJohnBull www.bellanaija.com/bntv #2Baba
A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline