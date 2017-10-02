2Baba takes Nollywood!

It looks like 2Baba is ready to hit the big screens!

The music superstar features in the latest episode of Professor Johnbull where he owns an eatery (Buka).

We’re looking forward to seeing more of this from him.

Watch video below

