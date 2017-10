Gospel Singer Ada Ehi is beautiful in these promotional photos for her new album “Future Now”

The singer whose album claimed number 1 spot on the Nigerian iTunes chart just a day after its release, shared these photos exclusively with BellaNaija.

She was photographed by the amazing Awgz.

See more Photos:

Credit:

Style and Direction: Teni Oluwo @style_territory

Makeup: Buchi Sez-Elebor @debbysez

Photography: Moyo Osibamowo @awgzzz