Watch last moments of Anthony Joshua’s fight with Carlos Takam

29.10.2017

Watch the last moments of Anthony Joshua's fight with Carlos Takam - BellaNaija

Anthony Joshua | Photo Credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images

World boxing heavyweight boxing  Anthony Joshua increased his knockout streak to 20 with his win over Carlos Takam in the 10th round.

Joshua has now surpassed Mike Tyson‘s best ever streak which was 19 and is just one behind Frank Bruno‘s 21.

Check out the last moments of the fight which was stopped by the referee.

Several commenters have said the referee should not habe stopped the game as Takam still looked fit to continue the fight. Takam also protested after the game was stopped.

Watch

Photo Credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images

