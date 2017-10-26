Thank You BellaNaijarians! BellaNaija, Cobhams, Kaffy, Tekno Nominated in The Beatz Awards 3 | See Full List

The Beatz Awards has announced the nominees’ list for this year’s award.
The Beatz Awards celebrates the creative work of the unseen players in music production for their contribution to the development of the entertainment industry.
Thanks to our ever lovely BNers, we have been nominated in this year’s “Best Blog” category which we won last year.
The award ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 16th, 2017, at Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.
Voting begins Thursday, October 26th, 2017, and ends Friday, November 17th, 2017.
Visit www.thebeatzawards.com for more information and how to vote.
Here’s the full list of Nominees:
Producer Of The Year
Sarz – Come Closer
Masterkraft – Yawa
Dj Altims – Do Like That
Cobhams Asuquo – Your Smile
Delb -Mad Over You
Best Afro Pop Producer
Sarz – Be
Masterkraft – Yawa
DJ Altims – Do Like That
Spellz – Iskaba
Tekno – If – Davido
Best Afrobeat Producer
Sarz – Ghetto Youth
Kiddominant – Mama
Selebobo – Rara
DJ Altims – So Nice
DJ Coublon – Yolo Yolo
Best Afro R&B Producer
Dj Altims – Not Forgotten
Cobhams Asuquo – Love U Baby
Praiz – 69
Masterkraft – Blessing Me
Sizzlepro – Mountain
Best Afro Hip-Hop Producer
Sarz – Come Closer
Jaypizzle – Say Baba
Youngjonn – Update
Masterkraft – Gee Boys
Dj Altims – Man Already
Best Afro Highlife Producer
Del B – Comsa
Seyi Keys – My Life
Olaitan Dada – Fall In Love
Dj Altims – Ladies And Gentleman
Mystro – Fargin
Best Afro Rock Producer
Johnny Drille – Romeo And Julie
Coldflames – Cheap Happiness
Mr. Shabz – Let God Be True
Cliff.M – Lift The Name
Best Afro Soul Producer
Cobhams Asuquo – Empty
Oscar Heman- Ackah
Yellowfella – Ima Mi
George Nathaniel
Sizzlepro – Bose
Best Afro Dancehall Producer
Dr Amir – Samankwe
DJ Altims – Move
Krizbeat – Booty Language
Tony Ross – Bubble Up
Orbeat – Dance
Best Afro Jazz Producer
Cobhams Asuquo – I No Sure
Wole Oni – You And I
Fliptyce – Battle For Peace
Philip Uzo – Ileke
Yemi Sax – If
Best Afro Gospel Producer
Smj – So Good
Olaitan – Thank You Lord
Mr T – Awesome Wonder
K-Solo – Maverlous
Nathaniel Bassey & Emmanuel Uzozie – Onise Iyanu-
Best Mixing & Mastering Engineer
Swaps – Knack Am
Olaitan Dada – Charliee
Sizzlepro – Mountain
Lekaa Beatz – Only Girl
Mixxmonsta – If
Best Music Video Director
Unlimited La – Gaga Shuffle
Clarence Peter – Holy Holy
Mex – Maradona
Adasa Cookey – Samankwe
Ajefilms – Joromi
Best Choreographer
Lovette
Kaffy
Don Flex
Ggb Dance Crew
Alien Nation
Best Songwriter
Simi – Smile For Me
Timi Dakolo – Medicine
Kiddominant – Mama
Cobhams – Empty
Johnny Drille – Romeo & Juliet
New Discovery Producer
Killertunes – Sofa
DJ Mostephens – Pass The Agbara
Benjamz – Pino Pino –
Dapiano – Gaga Shuffle
Adey – Juice – Ycee
Best DJ Male
DJ Spinall
DJ Xclusive
DJ Big N
DJ Consequence
DJ Obi
Best DJ Female
DJ Nana
DJ Switch
DJ Cuppy
DJ Lambo
DJ Tgarbs
Best Entertainment Tv Station Award (Terrestrial)
TVC
STV
Galaxy TV
Wazobia Max
ONtv
Best Entertainment TV Station Award (Cable)
HipTV
TraceNaija
Soundcity Tv
MTV base West Africa
Nigezie Tv
Best Live Band
Shuga Band
Adrenaline Band
Veentage Band
Eboni Band
Sharp Band
Best Record Label
X3m Music
Mavin Records
DMW
Starboy Records
TripleMG
Best Blog
BellaNaija
Y! Naija
Linda Ikeji
360 Nobs
Olorisupergal
Best Online Music Platform
Notjustok
Tooxclusive
360 Nobs
Naijaloaded
Jaguda
Best Radio Station
Soundcity Radio 98.5
Rhythm Fm 93.7
Cool Fm 96.9
Inspiration Fm 92.3
The Beat Fm 99.9
Kiss Fm Lagos 98.9
Wazobia Fm 95.1
Best OAP
Do2dtun – Cool Fm
Osi Suave – The Beat Fm
Yaw – Wazobia Fm
Moet Abebe – Soundcity Radio
Jaj (Jacob Akinyemi Johnson) – Rhythm Fm
Big Daddy Juxi – Kiss Fm Lagos
Valentine Ohu – Inspiration Fm
Best Artist Manager
Ubi Franklin – Tekno, Selebobo
Asa Asika – Davido
Taiye Aliu – Yemi Alade
Osagie Osarenkhoe – Timaya
Sunday Are – Wizkid