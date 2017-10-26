Thank You BellaNaijarians! BellaNaija, Cobhams, Kaffy, Tekno Nominated in The Beatz Awards 3 | See Full List

The Beatz Awards has announced the nominees’ list for this year’s award.

The Beatz Awards celebrates the creative work of the unseen players in music production for their contribution to the development of the entertainment industry.

Thanks to our ever lovely BNers, we have been nominated in this year’s “Best Blog” category which we won last year.

The award ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 16th, 2017, at Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Voting begins Thursday, October 26th, 2017, and ends Friday, November 17th, 2017.

Visit www.thebeatzawards.com for more information and how to vote.

Here’s the full list of Nominees:

Producer Of The Year

Sarz – Come Closer

Masterkraft – Yawa

Dj Altims – Do Like That

Cobhams Asuquo – Your Smile

Delb -Mad Over You

Best Afro Pop Producer

Sarz – Be

Masterkraft – Yawa

DJ Altims – Do Like That

Spellz – Iskaba

Tekno – If – Davido

Best Afrobeat Producer

Sarz – Ghetto Youth

Kiddominant – Mama

Selebobo – Rara

DJ Altims – So Nice

DJ Coublon – Yolo Yolo

Best Afro R&B Producer

Dj Altims – Not Forgotten

Cobhams Asuquo – Love U Baby

Praiz – 69

Masterkraft – Blessing Me

Sizzlepro – Mountain

Best Afro Hip-Hop Producer

Sarz – Come Closer

Jaypizzle – Say Baba

Youngjonn – Update

Masterkraft – Gee Boys

Dj Altims – Man Already

Best Afro Highlife Producer

Del B – Comsa

Seyi Keys – My Life

Olaitan Dada – Fall In Love

Dj Altims – Ladies And Gentleman

Mystro – Fargin

Best Afro Rock Producer

Johnny Drille – Romeo And Julie

Coldflames – Cheap Happiness

Mr. Shabz – Let God Be True

Cliff.M – Lift The Name

Best Afro Soul Producer

Cobhams Asuquo – Empty

Oscar Heman- Ackah

Yellowfella – Ima Mi

George Nathaniel

Sizzlepro – Bose

Best Afro Dancehall Producer

Dr Amir – Samankwe

DJ Altims – Move

Krizbeat – Booty Language

Tony Ross – Bubble Up

Orbeat – Dance

Best Afro Jazz Producer

Cobhams Asuquo – I No Sure

Wole Oni – You And I

Fliptyce – Battle For Peace

Philip Uzo – Ileke

Yemi Sax – If

Best Afro Gospel Producer

Smj – So Good

Olaitan – Thank You Lord

Mr T – Awesome Wonder

K-Solo – Maverlous

Nathaniel Bassey & Emmanuel Uzozie – Onise Iyanu-

Best Mixing & Mastering Engineer

Swaps – Knack Am

Olaitan Dada – Charliee

Sizzlepro – Mountain

Lekaa Beatz – Only Girl

Mixxmonsta – If

Best Music Video Director

Unlimited La – Gaga Shuffle

Clarence Peter – Holy Holy

Mex – Maradona

Adasa Cookey – Samankwe

Ajefilms – Joromi

Best Choreographer

Lovette

Kaffy

Don Flex

Ggb Dance Crew

Alien Nation

Best Songwriter

Simi – Smile For Me

Timi Dakolo – Medicine

Kiddominant – Mama

Cobhams – Empty

Johnny Drille – Romeo & Juliet

New Discovery Producer

Killertunes – Sofa

DJ Mostephens – Pass The Agbara

Benjamz – Pino Pino –

Dapiano – Gaga Shuffle

Adey – Juice – Ycee

Best DJ Male

DJ Spinall

DJ Xclusive

DJ Big N

DJ Consequence

DJ Obi

Best DJ Female

DJ Nana

DJ Switch

DJ Cuppy

DJ Lambo

DJ Tgarbs

Best Entertainment Tv Station Award (Terrestrial)

TVC

STV

Galaxy TV

Wazobia Max

ONtv

Best Entertainment TV Station Award (Cable)

HipTV

TraceNaija

Soundcity Tv

MTV base West Africa

Nigezie Tv

Best Live Band

Shuga Band

Adrenaline Band

Veentage Band

Eboni Band

Sharp Band

Best Record Label

X3m Music

Mavin Records

DMW

Starboy Records

TripleMG

Best Blog

BellaNaija

Y! Naija

Linda Ikeji

360 Nobs

Olorisupergal

Best Online Music Platform

Notjustok

Tooxclusive

360 Nobs

Naijaloaded

Jaguda

Best Radio Station

Soundcity Radio 98.5

Rhythm Fm 93.7

Cool Fm 96.9

Inspiration Fm 92.3

The Beat Fm 99.9

Kiss Fm Lagos 98.9

Wazobia Fm 95.1

Best OAP

Do2dtun – Cool Fm

Osi Suave – The Beat Fm

Yaw – Wazobia Fm

Moet Abebe – Soundcity Radio

Jaj (Jacob Akinyemi Johnson) – Rhythm Fm

Big Daddy Juxi – Kiss Fm Lagos

Valentine Ohu – Inspiration Fm

Best Artist Manager

Ubi Franklin – Tekno, Selebobo

Asa Asika – Davido

Taiye Aliu – Yemi Alade

Osagie Osarenkhoe – Timaya

Sunday Are – Wizkid