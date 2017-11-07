No Party like the Amnesia Nitelife Party! Kingsman Entertainment is Redefining Night Life across Nigerian Cities

There’s a movement taking the nation by storm and we are totally here for it!

Amnesia Nitelife Party series by Kingsman Entertainment, a social experiment by famed celebrity photographer, Anuel Modebe is aimed at redefining nightlife across the nation, selling out venues from Abuja, to Lagos, Benin, Port Harcourt and most recently Owerri. The first of its kind in the city of Owerri, the party was hosted at the high-end Opium Night Club.

With the high and mighty of Owerri’s social elites in attendance, DJ KayWise had guests on their feet till dawn with back to back hits and hype man Manolo Spanky was brilliant as always, running live commentary of the night’s attractions.

Amnesia Nitelife party series is brought to you by event-promotion company Kingsman Entertainment. The experiential “pop up nitelife” extravaganza holds monthly in different cities. Guests certify the fun with phrases like “Amnesia…Last night was a blurrrr” and you sure can’t go wrong on a night out with these party animal.

Next stop is White House Lounge located on Marian Road, Calabar, It’s Saturday, November 11th.

Anticipate!



Amnesia Nitelife is powered by Remy Martin Nigeria and supported by Eddie MPR.

For more information and updates, follow @kingsmanent and @amnesia_nitelife.

Sponsored Content