BNShareYourHustle Vol 3: BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Hey, BellaNaijarians!

It’s official, we have kicked off a monthly friendly competition where you, the BN community, get to nominate your favourite small-scale business at the beginning of the week and the highest nominated business will get a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

For the maiden edition there was a total of 285 comments and after a thorough check, the winner was Atley The Honeymooner who was our hustler for the week.

Now, we’re back with volume 3!

With the economy being the way it is, several people are trying their hardest to do legitimate businesses and things can be either very slow to kick off or too expensive to market properly. This is our way of letting YOU share your hustle with the world.

How It Works

Comment below your favourite small-scale business (Yes, it can be yours!)

Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the week

Share the social media handles for the business

Please Note:

One User commenting the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business

The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms

Only legitimate businesses will be considered

**Other Ts&Cs apply

The competition for opens NOW and will close on Wednesday, 8th of November. The winner’s post will be published on Friday 10th of November.

Start nominating!