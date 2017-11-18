BellaNaija

#NigeriasNewTribe: Arthur Ngwube & Tallulah Doherty to host The Future Awards Africa 2017 Nominees Unveiling

18.11.2017

Africa’s biggest awards event, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), is set to unveil the nominees for its 12th edition this Sunday, November 19th, 2017.

Hosted by two of Nigeria’s media personalities Arthur Ngwube of Rhythm FM and Tallulah Doherty of EbonyLife TV, the unveiling will be televised on Channels TV at 3 p.m.

Representing the best of Africa’s talents, these inspiring hosts are the promising narrative of the continent in media and entertainment.

Themed ‘Nigeria’s New Tribe’, the edition of the awards will celebrate young people making a difference through social enterprise, social good, and innovation, united by the possibilities of their talent, commitment to hard work and driven by achievement in impacting the economy.

Come Sunday afternoon, we are eagerly waiting to meet Nigeria’s New Tribe!

