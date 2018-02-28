BellaNaija

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 227

28.02.2018

@ogo____ in @bibisquintessence @oliveglamstudio

It’s time for a new #AsoEbiBella edition!

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

***

@asakeonline @gbengasogbetun

@vad3rs in @tubo__

@fellamakafui in @modabertha @nanagaza . @keziah_gh

@aishaant MUA @_Firenze_

@chisommokwuah

#SteSam2018  bride’s outfit @hseofpambal @jopstudios Event @cadaoraevents MUA @tennycoco

@ronkeraji @bysirarthur @viervisuals Fashion Designer- @twinsfashionintl Fashion Director- @nikkibilliejean @allthingsankara

@debbiebarbieskincare

@officiallynxx

@xeinny

@ejiro88

#Asooke by @deroyalfabrics PhotoG @jgatesvisuals

@fiestainternationalmagazine

@mo_dees

@kacci002 @divadivinemakeovers Dress @bmartins.fashion #frankelz2018

045. @queenanita_u x @lovefromjulez

@pink_coiffure MUA @vugo24 Dress @fashionlevels_ng @gwaanzi

@laular_1 in @laularscouture

@civilflair

@hamisamobetto Dress @elisha.red.label Makeup @laviemakeup Photography @benardatilio Fabric @choicefashiontz

#AsoEbiBella Inspired in @spruce_nigeria

#RamseyNouah x @adedamee

@iamshagari_

#AsoEbiBella Inspired @mfonie in @bibilawrence fascinator by @urezkulture

@odoktessy Makeup by @leattymakeovaz

#Ebuka @justcynthia_o #Toolz @captdemuren

@lordgundus @gunduss

#Twinning #AsoEbiBella   AsoOke @bimmms24 MUA @eeswatmakeovers PhotoG @photonimi

@reggies_makeover in @xesi_apparel

@ronkeraji @bysirarthur @viervisuals Fashion Designer- @twinsfashionintl Fashion Director- @nikkibilliejean @allthingsankara

@officialpraiz Shoes @dedemann_ng @t4rik_apparel

@yeleolusoga Fabric- @dainty_fabrics Dress- @bmartins.fashion Asooke- @zevida001 – @nuances.de.beaute

#AY #RamseyNouah #Falz #JimIyke in @seyivodi PhotoG @icey_images

@mercyjohnsonokojie in @ceolumineeofficial Gele @iam_yungtezy

@williamsuchemba

@spruce_nigeria

@fai_world

@ozinna @dj_aux_cord PhotoG @scgeorge1

@hrm_omobadaynike

@amywaymie and @livvytwist in @ashabitailoring

@therealrhonkefella in @rhonkefellacollections PhotoG @ayoalasi

@bonang_m in @versatilebay

@msfilani designed by @dlize_closet

@ozinna  in #blouse by @FunkeAdepoju #skirt by @ElanRedStore slippers @mobosfashion

@chicamastyle in @grassfields Belt @original_mangu

@therealrhonkefella in @rhonkefellacollections

@veekee_james in @chic_byveekeejames

@dynamic_victoria

#AsoEbiBella

#Kome

@menogudesigns

@mariethereseukpo in @teramarg_a

@michaelcharlesng

@klaysfitness in @neptunesclothings Fabric @jabellefabrics

@zannaclothings

@mrssandrao

@vinarsha

#Nengi in @minengiby

#AsoEbiBella in @grass_fields

@mimionalaja in @bxfrox

#AngelaSimmons

@sahanie

@mysterydesigns_

#Omosexy in @comfortngrace_by_yemi_owo

#Jidenna

@theladyvhodka

#NathanielBassey in @jahda_ng

#AnnieIdibia in @the10kshop

@makhondlovu

@nancilyma

@signaturebydeola

@onyiorji in @wannifuga

@mr.Mazloum

@glameerah makeup @rubyzainbeauty

@youufirst

@redbyhouseofmaureenezissi

@model_debbie Designer @zephansandco @abusalamiphotography MUA @deeniee

@mercyjohnsonokojie in @didiekanem

@bola_tito in @homeofbeautywears

@makeupbyjaytee in @isokenenofe

@julietibrahim Dress @diabyse Hair @veebeezofficial Sunglasses @vasties_ltd @bentxil_shots

#mna2018 PhotoG @atilarystudio

@iamyellowcandyy in @bubu.blaq Accessories @keemskollectionz

@ibinabofiberesima in @divine_fabrics_designs

@veekee_james

@barcode_media

#Tboss #Kemen

@bigreality_

@lendisi

@lydiajazmine  Dress by @fatumahashareadytowear Hair@lacedbymarscey Makeup @fatumahasha  @the_photographer_256

@jgatesvisuals

@cy4luv212

#Ebuka in @ugomonye.official

@its_lynxxx

@bolanle in @suemanuell

@ucheuba x @cejuma

️ @lahreedey in @oliscollection

@adrenaline_aura

@jonogah in @ebewelebrown @roqan_ojomo

@jemimaosunde in @katineobyliza @beautybybunnycreations

@uskeman

#TobiBakre in @zannaclothings

@thevine_apparels

Kids!

@atilarystudio

@molbaks_alasooke

@brookmatrix_photography

@jovielifun

Father & son in @BolajiSparks

#Tamilore in @bolsy_asooke Gele & Photography by @bouvardiamakeover

@becksygram & her mini-me in @ami_sam

@SameehaOritoke

@pimpname_david

@billionairebabyy

fabric @ariyikearewa @genesispaparazzi

@lordmaine2 in @elegantekids

@zahrahatinuke

@patabah1 @3003events @asydarlyn Men in @ugomonye.official

Sata in #agbada

@iamdarkprince

@lilcocooo in @afrourbanfusion

MUA & Gele @bdash_mua Beads @ripplebeads #agbada @kiksplace

@king_zandrea in @suemanuell

@saintsuzzy_hub

@lovetianalee

@mofeemporium Auto gele by @wooms02 MUA@ewa_oge_lifestyle Photo @luminosomedia Designed by @jimimagination

@maybaranta

@cutierose_fashion

#AsoEbiBella

PhotoG @bambinophotographyinc

@ballyqueenbeautystudio

***

