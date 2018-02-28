AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 227

It’s time for a new #AsoEbiBella edition!
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
***
Kids!
We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the@AsoEbiBella Instagram page!
***
END OF DISCUSSION
https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/aso_ebi-asoebi-asoebibella044.-@pink_coiffure-MUA-@vugo24-Dress-@fashionlevels_ng-@gwaanzi.jpg
Hamisa Mobeto daleru daleru. What is the scum doing here BN?
Lovely! The kids section made me aww alot
Lol@daleru daleru. Slay Catoon. Did she not also have her first child at 19 with a married man whole refused to claim her? Obviously no one taught her to be a mermaid. Rotten tomato wey don spoil for Kafancha on the way from Jos.
Dj aux cord my goodness
Does anyone knows his status ????