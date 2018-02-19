Beyonce, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Cardi B at Star-Studded 2018 NBA All-Stars Game

The 2018 NBA All Star Game happened over the weekend at the Staples Center on Sunday night (February 18) in Los Angeles.

The event was star-studded as celebrities stepped out to watch the match between Team LeBron and Team Curry. Team LeBron successfully ended the game with a 148-145 victory.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Tina Knowles, Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, Cardi B, Julianne Moore, Quavo, Offset, Beck, Common, Sean “Love” Combs, Cassie, Andra Day, Anthony Anderson, Jimmy Kimmel, Spike Lee, Snoop Dogg, Nick Cannon, Bart Freundlich, Dave Chappelle, Adam DeVine, Chloe Bridges, Chance The Rapper and Odell Beckham Jr were spotted at the event.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Allen Berezovsky