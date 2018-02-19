BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Beyonce, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Cardi B at Star-Studded 2018 NBA All-Stars Game

19.02.2018 at By 4 Comments

The 2018 NBA All Star Game happened over the weekend at  the Staples Center on Sunday night (February 18) in Los Angeles.

The event was star-studded as celebrities stepped out to watch the match between Team LeBron and Team Curry. Team LeBron successfully ended the game with a 148-145 victory.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Tina Knowles, Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick BosemanCardi BJulianne Moore, Quavo, Offset, Beck, Common, Sean “Love” Combs, Cassie, Andra Day, Anthony Anderson, Jimmy Kimmel, Spike Lee, Snoop Dogg, Nick Cannon, Bart Freundlich, Dave Chappelle, Adam DeVine, Chloe Bridges, Chance The Rapper and Odell Beckham Jr were spotted at the event.

Check on it!

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson

Sean Combs and Cassie

Sean Combs

Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman

Fergie

Nick Cannon

Anthony Anderson

Snoop Dogg and Chance the Rapper

Odell Beckham Jr.

Ludacris and DJ Khaled

Common and Dave Chappelle

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish, Hendrix Hart and Heaven Hart

Chris Rock and Megalyn Echikunwoke

Spike Lee and Jimmy Kimmel

Karlie Kloss

Queen Latifa

Ellen Pompeo

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Tracy Morgan

Chris Tucker

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Allen Berezovsky

4 Comments on Beyonce, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Cardi B at Star-Studded 2018 NBA All-Stars Game
  • jumbo February 19, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Star Studded indeed

    Love this! 16 Reply
    • KENZ February 19, 2018 at 12:19 pm

      are uwaiting to see Pete Edochie, Kanayo O Kanayo and Jackie chan before you feel it’s Star Studded????

      Love this! 30
  • Lilo February 19, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    This is like a groupie/aspiring baby mamas’ open season. #SecureTheBag #18years

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Weezy February 19, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    That must be Dave Chappelle’s wife. Always wondered what she looked like.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija