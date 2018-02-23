BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Missing #DapchiGirls: Journalist says Police arresting Parents for Stoning Governor’s Convoy

23.02.2018 at By 4 Comments

Officers with the Yobe State Police Command are reportedly arresting parents of the missing girls in Dapchi.

The parents had pelted stones at the state governor Ibrahim Gaidam‘s convoy after he informed them their childnre have not been found, contrary to his earlier claims.

The governor had previously stated that some of the girls missing after Boko Haram insurgents raided the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, had been found.

On a visit to the town, however, the governor had informed the parents that their children were still missing, angering the townspeople who threw stones at his convoy.

In a tweet by BBC reporter, Stephanie Hegarty, it has been revealed that policemen have been ordered to arrest the parents.

A parent who spoke to Hegarty reportedly told her he’s currently hiding from the police, and another parent has been arrested.

An order for his arrest has been issued, the parent told Hegarty. She wrote:

A parent in Dapchi called me to say he’s in hiding after an order has been issued for his arrest. One parent already arrested. For attacking convoy ostensibly, though they fear gov trying to prevent them from talking to the media. Police not answering calls. #Yobe

https://twitter.com/stephhegarty/status/967025071465394176

Hegarty tweeted that the police have refused to comment on the issue.

Police response – no comment yet.

https://twitter.com/stephhegarty/status/967030624413503488

4 Comments on Missing #DapchiGirls: Journalist says Police arresting Parents for Stoning Governor’s Convoy
  • Beht why February 23, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    The revolution will not be televised.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • What a Country February 23, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Harassing innocent citizens while murderers go unpunished. Seems this government has pleasure in shedding of blood. #enoughisenough #Godpleasetakecontrol

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • tunmi February 24, 2018 at 3:09 pm

      Stoning a convoy IS assault of some kind. It’s bad PR to go after the parents but yeah…

      Love this! 5
  • GANNY OGUNSHAKIN February 23, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    De ja vu all over again. This sorposedly comming from a group our so called Nigeria military.has defeated. Who’s fooling who?

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija