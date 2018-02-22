BellaNaija

#ThrowbackThursday: Do you remember the “Table Soccer” game?

22.02.2018

Way before the video games became very popular in Nigeria, kids had to settle for the “Table Soccer” especially when in school away from access to TVs or game consoles.

All you needed was paper, “biro cover”, and buttons off your shirts. Let’s take a moment to salute the true heroes who sacrificed buttons from their shirts so we could play the beautiful game.

They probably got beaten at home for losing buttons. Well….

  • LemmeRant February 23, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Yup. Back then before the time of playstation.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • adetutu February 23, 2018 at 9:39 am

    I remember my brother playing table soccer, u dear not throw his bottle covers and buttons away his late now but those memories are very fresh in my mind.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • etim February 23, 2018 at 11:51 am

    omo…moment of silence for the buttons, i even played the one with bottle covers, and that circular stuff in radio cassette, those years, we would stand and sing the National anthem, then our trophy was milk can that had 60 watt bulb inserted in it, then we wrap it with that shiny stuff in cigarette packs. wow that year..A.J(ajegule i hail o!!)

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Aare farmland February 23, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Those are the eras of Toto Schillaci, Yugoslavia, USSR, Germany, England, Costa Rica, we always used world cup names and top scorers and organized tournaments..
    The bottle covers we called it counter, it was a game of confidence and skill in spinning the ball.

    Love this! 10 Reply
