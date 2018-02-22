Winning! Tiffany Haddish to Host MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

Comedian and Hollywood actress Tiffany Haddish will be hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards holding on the 18th of June.
The 38-year-old actress who starred in a the blockbuster Girls Trip last year, made the announcement on her Instagram page.
She wrote:
So I got some Great News Everybody! I will be hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards.. make sure you watch Monday June 18th on MTV. The Awards will be in Los Angeles and it will be fun! #MTVAwards #SheReady #godisgood #mtv #godisshowingout.
Watch her video below:
she is not funny.
Yup. For once we agree.
Find a well and jump in it. Unaccomplished worthless buttwipe.
I’m scared of this womans angry outburst..i think they should have used someone else