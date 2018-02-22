BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Winning! Tiffany Haddish to Host MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

22.02.2018 at By 4 Comments

Comedian and Hollywood actress Tiffany Haddish will be hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards holding on the 18th of June.

The 38-year-old actress who starred in a the blockbuster Girls Trip last year, made the announcement on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

So I got some Great News Everybody! I will be hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards.. make sure you watch Monday June 18th on MTV. The Awards will be in Los Angeles and it will be fun! #MTVAwards #SheReady #godisgood #mtv #godisshowingout.

Watch her video below:

4 Comments on Winning! Tiffany Haddish to Host MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
  • bruno February 22, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    she is not funny.

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • Weezy February 22, 2018 at 11:49 pm

      Yup. For once we agree.

      Love this! 8
    • wendy February 23, 2018 at 5:40 am

      Find a well and jump in it. Unaccomplished worthless buttwipe.

      Love this! 13
  • omomo February 23, 2018 at 11:46 am

    I’m scared of this womans angry outburst..i think they should have used someone else

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija