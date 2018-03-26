It’s Family Time for Bozoma Saint John, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Mike Tyson & their Kids at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

\"\"

Every year, stars get to play dress up and walk the Red carpet or in this case, the Orange carpet with their kids for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and this year was no different.

The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards which took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California and was hosted by John Cena, saw stars such as Bozoma Saint John and daughter Lael, Mel B and her children Phoenix, Maddison and Angel, Mike Tyson and his children, Miguel, Milan and Morocco, Mariah Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon and their twins Moroccan and Monroe in matching outfits, Yara Shahidi, Marsai MartinStorm Reid, Kel Mitchell and more on the Orange carpet.

See the photos below:

Mariah Carey, Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon & Moroccan Canon

Milan Tyson, Mike Tyson, Miguel Leon Tyson, Morocco Tyson & Lakiha Spicer

Bozoma & Lael Saint John

Phoenix Chi Gulzar, Mel B, Maddison Brown Belafonte, Giselle Belafonte, Angel Iris Murphy Brown

Trey Peele-Nygard, DJ Peele, Beverly Peele & Cairo Peele

Elle Kennerly, Erika Munro Kennerly & Keith Kennerly

Sheri Shephard & Kim Whitley

Tatyana Scandrick, Jru Scandrick, Taylor Scandrick & Orlando Scandrick

Yara Shahidi

Quincy Brown

Kel Mitchel

John Cena

Storm Reid

Marsai Martin

Heidi Kulm

Skai Jackson

Kristen Bell

Kat Graham

Odell Beckham Jr

Lonnie Chavis

Miles Brown

Caleb McLaughlin

Peyton List

Tiffani Thiessen

Aubrey K. Miller

Daniella Perkins

Bryce Xavier

Jade Pettyjohn

Terrell Owens

Kyla Drew Simmons

Nia Sioux

Taylor Pollard

Mackenzie Ziegler

Sierra Capri

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Kheris Rogers

Riele Downs

Photo Credit: GettyImages/Frazier Harrison

