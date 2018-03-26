It’s Family Time for Bozoma Saint John, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Mike Tyson & their Kids at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Every year, stars get to play dress up and walk the Red carpet or in this case, the Orange carpet with their kids for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and this year was no different.

The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards which took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California and was hosted by John Cena, saw stars such as Bozoma Saint John and daughter Lael, Mel B and her children Phoenix, Maddison and Angel, Mike Tyson and his children, Miguel, Milan and Morocco, Mariah Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon and their twins Moroccan and Monroe in matching outfits, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Storm Reid, Kel Mitchell and more on the Orange carpet.

See the photos below:

Photo Credit: GettyImages/Frazier Harrison