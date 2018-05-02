Dino Melaye arrives Court on a Stretcher

Senator representing Kogi West District Dino Melaye arrived the Magistrates Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, on a stretcher, Punch reports.
The senator was arraigned on charges over his attempted escape from the police.
Melaye had jumped out of a police vehicle, a move which saw him admitted to the hospital.
Mabel Segun-Bello, the magistrate presiding over the court, granted him bail to the sum of N90 million.
The police, however, rearrested Melaye following the granting of the bail. His lawyer, Nkem Okoro, said:
He met his bail conditions but the police decided to re-arrest him on the excuse that they were taking him to Lokoja tomorrow morning
