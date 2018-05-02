BellaNaija

Dino Melaye arrives Court on a Stretcher

02.05.2018

Senator representing Kogi West District Dino Melaye arrived the Magistrates Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, on a stretcher, Punch reports.

The senator was arraigned on charges over his attempted escape from the police.

Melaye had jumped out of a police vehicle, a move which saw him admitted to the hospital.

Mabel Segun-Bello, the magistrate presiding over the court, granted him bail to the sum of N90 million.

The police, however, rearrested Melaye following the granting of the bail. His lawyer, Nkem Okoro, said:

He met his bail conditions but the police decided to re-arrest him on the excuse that they were taking him to Lokoja tomorrow morning

7 Comments on Dino Melaye arrives Court on a Stretcher
  • Ada May 2, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Upon all the noise he makes, he resorted to jumping out of a police van. Haba! What if he got himself killed? If he has nothing to hide, then he should not be afraid. Nigerian politicians sha.

    Reply
  • Lol May 2, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    I’m embarrassed on his behalf since he has no shame. A microcosm of the big joke the ruling smegma is. Shame shame shame

    Reply
    • Marsala May 2, 2018 at 10:39 pm

      This is a major Krinkum Krankum! I shed vibranium molecules for my dear edifical body of a nation.

      
    • Oma May 3, 2018 at 9:50 am

      ??????

      
  • OA May 3, 2018 at 2:26 am

    Silly wimp! On top all his gragra! A se he nor get liver. Stretcher! Not even wheelchair. Ayiri!

    Reply
  • Tutu May 3, 2018 at 9:37 am

    This dude is so dramatic. I don’t believe him one bit. His eyes are fake closed.

    Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzz May 3, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Drama King

    Reply
